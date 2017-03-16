Expansion plans in Rosenberg

FORT BEND – Summer Lakes subdivision in Rosenberg is in the process of expanding.

The neighborhood is scheduled to tack on 32 lots, two blocks and one reserve, and at the Rosenberg Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, staff will recommend approval to continue with the platting process.

First Colony Roofing and Mario’s Paint & Body are both set to open by the end of this year.

The commission meets the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.

If the plat is approved, it will take one or two weeks before construction can begin,. (-KTRK)