Elkins High School Cadets recognized for outstanding achievement

FORT BEND ISD – Fourteen Elkins High School Air Force JROTC cadets were among more than 300 students throughout Texas to attend the third annual Houston Area Air Force JROTC Cadet Leadership Course, held June 11-17 at the University of Houston Main Campus. During the weeklong training, the cadets completed one of three physically demanding courses – including Basic, Intermediate and Advanced. The training gave the cadets an opportunity to develop their leadership, decision-making and communication skills, while building self-confidence.

Elkins AFJROTC cadets participating in the leadership course included:

Discovery Basic Course – Cadets Royce Carrizal, Victor Chang, Jose Falcon, Jason Jumawon, Adrian Melchor, Meghna Paul, Sharon Samuel, James Smith, Destiny Swafford and Paulavion Williams

Challender Intermediate Course – Cadet Jack Rosner

Endeavor Advanced Course – Cadets Seth Owens, David Perches and Tanmay Shah

The event also recognized recent graduates Cadet Victor Chang and Cadet Adrian Melchor for their achievements. Chang received recognition as an Honor Graduate at the Top 15 percent of his class; and Melchor received recognition as a Distinguished Graduate for being among the Top five percent of his graduating class. (-FBISD)