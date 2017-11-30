Dulles High School student organizes science night fundraiser

Student exhibits qualities of a compassionate citizen

FORT BEND ISD (November 28, 2017) – Dulles High School student Anika Patel was determined to do what she could for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. After hearing of her friends and family who had lost their homes and belongings during the storm, she knew there was something she could do, even as a student.

“In order to raise money to help them, I organized the Science Night as I wanted to do something that would benefit both the donors and the recipients,” Anika said.

Anika is a ninth-grade student in the Math and Science Academy at Dulles and has volunteered with many local science organizations. To solicit the organizations’ participation, she wrote emails and made presentations to encourage support. She wrote to Don Cooper personally, a NASA physicist who worked on the Apollo 11 mission, and received a response within minutes.

She also received a lot of support from Dulles administrators, including Brian Tucker, the academy coordinator, counselor Danna Geist, and assistant principal Cholly Ogelsby, as well as the DHS Science National Honor Society.

“Everyone was very supportive and willing to help,” she said. “They readily signed up to present at the event and share their hobbies, interest and knowledge with everyone.”

The Science Night will be on Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. at Dulles High School (550 Dulles Avenue, Sugar Land 77478). The event will include interactive demonstrations and special guest, NASA physicist Don Cooper.

The following organizations will have presentations and activities:

Fort Bend Astronomy Club

Fort Bend Photography Club

Houston Gems and Mineral Society

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Wildlife Center of Texas

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased online or at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the Fort Bend Forward Harvey Recovery Fund. To find out more about the fund, and to donate, visit Fort Bend Forward on YouCaring.

“Many people have told me that no matter what happens, I should be happy as organizing this event has been a tremendous learning experience for me, but I hope this event will be successful in collecting much needed money for those who have been devastated by the storm,” Anika said.