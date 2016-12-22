Dulles Elementary awards School Teacher of the Year

I believe that genuine teaching comes from the heart, and the knowledge relayed can only be received through the positive bond that is created between the teacher and her students. Every child is an individual who comes to me with a history, with schema and with difference in learning styles.

Every year, my students and I begin our journey of learning with the mutual understanding that we will learn our curriculum well enough to teach others. We are a team that will understand the importance and apply newly learned concepts to our everyday life. My students are encouraged to use their natural curiosity to ask questions, make educated guesses, find solutions and be able to justify their findings.

My goal is to teach my students to take each and every stone that they stumble upon and turn it into stepping stones for a successful future. Each child of mine is taught to never give up and to understand that we are never done learning in our lifetime.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Be the change that you want to see in the world.” As a teacher, I know that I can positively impact eternity through the minds and hearts of my students. You too are equipped to make a difference in this world. Let’s all continue to make a positive impact for those around us and for the future generations to come.”