Dr. Mohan Kuruvilla elected President of Houston CPA Society

Dr. Kuruvilla is the first South Asian to lead this professional society

Dr. Mohan Kuruvilla, Director of Certificate Programs in Accounting, and Clinical Professor of Accounting at Bauer College, has been elected as the President of the Houston CPA Society for 2018-2019. The Houston CPA Society was founded in 1928 and serves Harris and 12 surrounding counties, providing continuing education, community service and networking opportunities to 8,000 members.

Dr. Kuruvilla, who has served on the Houston CPA Society Board of Directors for 6 years and the Texas CPA Society Board of Directors for 7 years, is the first President-Elect from the academic world during the 80-year history of the Houston CPA Society. He will bring fresh perspective on the future of the CPA profession and in developing the pipeline for the future.