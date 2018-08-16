Dr. Marvin D. Atkins Jr. joins Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates

SUGAR LAND—(August 15, 2018) – Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Sugar Land is pleased to announce that Marvin D. Atkins Jr., M.D., is joining the practice, on Aug. 15.

Atkins, a native Texan from Corpus Christi, received his doctor of medicine degree with honors from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He completed a general surgery residency at Scott & White Hospital and Clinic in Temple, Texas, a cardiothoracic surgery residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, as well as a vascular surgery fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Harvard Medical School’s first teaching hospital. Atkins completed fellowships in cardiothoracic surgery and vascular surgery.

The primary focus of his practice is management of aortic aneurysms and dissection, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease and peripheral arterial disease. “The current management of valvular heart disease, as well as aortic and peripheral arterial disease, has shifted to minimally invasive repair when appropriate.” said Atkins. “This has provided patients with equivalent or better outcomes and an easier and faster recovery process. My goal is to bring such treatments to the Fort Bend area so that patients can get quality care closer to home. “

“Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has invested in people and technology to build an impressive cardiovascular service line that benefits the Fort Bend community,” Atkins said. “I am pleased to join the team at Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates and help continue the tradition of excellence that has been created.”

Atkins joins Drs. Jean Bismuth and Charlie Cheng at Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates, which is located on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital campus in Medical Office Building 3, Suite 410. To make an appointment, call 713.352.1820.

To learn more about the practice, visit houstonmethodist.org/spg. For the latest news, events and information visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland.