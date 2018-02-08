Dr. Jewel Lincoln joins Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sienna Plantation

MISSOURI CITY – (February 6, 2018) – Houston Methodist Primary Care Group is pleased to welcome Dr. Jewel Lincoln, now one of five primary care physicians seeing patients in Missouri City at 8330 Hwy. 6, Suite 110. Lincoln joins a team of board-certified family medicine and sports medicine physicians in providing quality health care to the Sienna Plantation and surrounding communities.

Lincoln specializes in prevention and wellness as well as the diagnosis and management of chronic and acute illnesses. Her expertise includes providing care for the entire family, specifically for both women and children. She earned her medical degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center before completing her family medicine residency in Waco, Texas. Lincoln is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Medicine Physicians.

“My mission is to partner with patients to help them achieve their goals in a compassionate and comfortable environment,” Lincoln said. “Now that I am a part of Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, I’m excited to foster new, long-term relationships with patients.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jewel Lincoln or another Houston Methodist Primary Care Group physician, visit houstonmethodist.org/pcg/southwest or call 281.930.6639.