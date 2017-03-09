Dr. Beena George among Houston’s Most Influential Women

HOUSTON – 3/3/2017- Dr. Beena George, dean of the Cameron School of Business at the University of St. Thomas, is among Houston Woman Magazine’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2016. Marianne Ivany, wife of the University of St. Thomas President Dr. Robert Ivany, nominated her.

Beverly Denver, publisher of Houston Woman Magazine, describes the list of women as having an”enviable reputation for their expertise in a particular field or arena.”

She added that the ideal “influential woman” is one whose accomplishments and thoughts encourage and influence others.

As dean, George has led the school through a rigorous review process to successful reaffirmation of accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the oldest and most prestigious accrediting body in business. She is also actively involved in the accreditation efforts of the university, serving on peer review teams for the regional accrediting association. The review teams visit peer schools to assure and advance the quality of higher learning.

George balances a commitment to the growth of existing programs with a focus on initiating creative and innovative efforts to prepare tomorrow’s business leaders. She has been instrumental in the launch of the Master in Clinical Translation Management program, a unique graduate program focusing on technology commercialization in the life sciences; the program was developed by the University of St. Thomas in collaboration with the Houston Methodist Research Institute. In recognition of her efforts, George accepted an appointment as an Associate Affiliate Member of the Houston Methodist Research Institute.

“We believe that our actions should make an impact on society, whether it is in teaching our students, developing programs or conducting scholarly work,” George said. “We educate our business students in moral reasoning so they are mindful in their business decisions. When developing programs, we deliberately identify areas that could be advanced by the application of the principles of business administration. We work with partner institutions in Houston to make a difference in our community.”

George says that her passion for the pursuit and sharing of knowledge brought her to academia. She continues to teach and enjoys offering courses on business strategy and sourcing management. With her research on the sourcing of business services, George has bridged the areas of academia and practice.

In addition to publishing articles on the practice and teaching of sourcing management, she is also participates in industry organizations, such as the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals. George is the lead co-chair of the Tools & Technology Innovation chapter and a member of the leadership team of the Texas chapter of the association.

“Dr. George is an extraordinarily accomplished woman,” Dr. Dominic Aquila, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “She is a vital member of the University of St. Thomas’s team of deans. Insightful, articulate, and creative—she serves St. Thomas’s students and faculty with distinction and selflessness. She is a model for successfully negotiating the balance between her professional life, her family, her Church and her community.”