Death of young son creates a pledge to help Street people in India

Sudarshan Bhatia, an old widow in Houston lost her younger son, an Indian Army Helicopter pilot seven years ago in a fatal crash. Mrs. Bhatia lives in Houston and losing her younger son was devastating for not only her, but the whole family. However, that did not stop her from helping poor people in India. She and her elder son Yogesh Bhatia who lives in Vancouver, with the help of family in Canada and US started helping poor people in India.

For the past few years, the family had been using their personal funds and donations from friends to fund the charity work in India. Funds raised are used to provide cataract surgeries for poverty struck people in India, under a project known as Gift a Sight. Yogesh founded the non-profit organization – Friends for Cause Foundation (FFCF) in 2012 in Canada and flies to India every year to carry out the project. He makes sure the people on the streets are getting their vision tested, and having the surgeries done as per medical guidelines. Providing a vision test and a pair of glasses falls under the project “Gift a Vision”, whereas providing a surgery if required falls under the project “Gift a Sight”. This year, a group of students from University of British Columbia are helping Yogesh to collect funds for Gift a Vision Project. Various organizations in Canada and in India have partnered to raise funds and awareness when he implements this project. Till date, 750+ people have been provided with free cataract surgeries and another 1,500 have been provided with eye glasses.

Friends for Cause has also partnered with Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha of Houston to help collect funds. We request others to come forward and join us because together we can make a great difference, says Taruna Das, President of the Sri Govinda Gaudiya Matha, Houston.

Recently FFCF Canada has started enrolling Indian youth in North America who may be interested in helping the cause. “Through the Gift a Vision and Gift a Sight projects, we hope to provide children in countries such as India with a clear vision to what the future may hold for them and their limitless potential”, says Akash, President of the youth wing.

Bindu Chakravarty, Professor in Houston Community College is also supporting her brother Yogesh for the last seven years in collecting funds from Houston. Many individuals in Houston and Vancouver were inspired by the work being done by those involved with this organization, and their compassion for those in need.

This year, FFCF has set their goals high, they plan to provide 300+ surgeries and hope to help 20,000 children under the Gift a Vision project. The ones requiring surgery will be shifted to the Gift a Sight project. The approximate cost for both the projects comes out to be $35,000.00. The cost under Gift a Vision, where they plan to help 20,000 street children is $1.00-$1.25 per child, which includes a vision test and providing glasses if required. This approximates to $20,000, while the surgeries of 300 people will cost $15,000 @ $50 / surgery.

The President of FFCF youth, Akash, along with other active members Joban & Tanmai are encouraging youths of North American universities have launched a crowdfunding site at GoFundMe with the target to collect $20,000 for the Gift a Vision Project.

Yogesh is here in Houston and will be speaking at few gatherings organized by his friends and family and will be talking about cataract surgeries and Gift a Vision project for poor school kids. They have created a crowdfunding site to raise funds where 100% of the proceeds go towards the cause. The crowdfunding page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/Gift-A-Vision and all donations are deeply appreciated as even a dollar can be the start to a change in a child’s life.

Yogesh can be contacted through his e-mail yogivancouver@gmail.com while Tarunkrsna Das of Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha can be contacted through t_chakravarty@hotmail.com.