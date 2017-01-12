DAYA presents “Unbroken Glass’ documentary screening at India House

On February 12 at 11:00am, Daya will be hosting a special screening of Dinesh Sabu’s honest and thought-provoking documentary: Unbroken Glass at India House. In the film, Dinesh takes us on a journey to uncover his family’s silent history of mental illness. He confronts the history of having a schizophrenic mother who died by suicide and the trauma of these events. We are honored to welcome Dinesh to Houston to watch the film with us and conduct an open dialogue about our experiences with mental illness. You can find more details and purchase tickets on our website: http://www.dayahouston.org/unbroken-glass

Unbroken Glass:

When he was six, filmmaker Dinesh Sabu’s father died after a sudden diagnosis of stomach cancer. His mother committed suicide, the end of a fifteen-year struggle with schizophrenia. As time passed, his family pieced their lives together, rarely talking about these shattering events. But now Dinesh, the youngest of five siblings, wants to find out more about his parents’ story. But his desire to revisit the past and break the silence risks upsetting the carefully maintained balance he and his siblings have constructed over the past twenty years.

Is reconstructing the past worth the cost of disrupting the present?

unbrokenglassfilm.com