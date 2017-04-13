Congressman Al Green on the United Airlines Debacle

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 12, 2017) – Today, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) issued a press statement about the United Airlines Debacle stating, “The recent passenger-removal actions of United Airlines were an injustice. Regardless of a person’s background, ethnicity, religion, race, sexuality, creed or color, no one should be dragged from a plane. I believe the regulatory protocol for the removal of passengers when a flight is overbooked or sold out must be reviewed.

United’s current policy is bad. It’s bad for the customer, bad for the employees, and bad for United Airlines. All persons should be protected from this type of forcible removal. If this can happen to any one of us without liability, it can happen to every one of us with impunity.

The public should be fully informed as to what the random process is for selecting passengers to be removed from overbooked or sold-out flights. The re-accommodation compensation must become more flexible so as to accommodate more circumstances. Seats must be repurchased and not taken by force.