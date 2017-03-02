Car burglar suspect caught

RICHMOND – A Fort Bend car burglary suspect was arrested Monday after he was allegedly caught driving around with his spoils from the night before.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say they found an assortment of unique items in the suspect’s vehicle. Several spare tires, a suitcase and various bags can be seen piled high in the back of the pickup truck, while the car’s seats hold more bags, pill bottles and what appears to be a children’s lunchbox.

Investigators said they also found a police officer’s traffic vest, body armor and red and blue lights, which had gone missing on Sunday night. The equipment was returned to the officer.

Suspect Patrick Gifford, 21, was found in the car at about 7:54 a.m. Monday, after deputies received a suspicious person call in the Grand Mission subdivision. The reporting person gave investigators a photo of the truck.

“The deputy found Patrick Gifford in the vehicle and he appeared to be intoxicated,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Attention was then immediately drawn to the extensive amount of property inside the passenger compartment as well as the bed of the truck.”

Gifford was charged with vehicle burglary and theft of property and may be charged with possession of body armor by a felon.

Residents of Fort Bend County’s Pecan Grove, Waterside or Long Meadow Farms neighborhoods are asked to call investigators if they have been a victim of a vehicle burglary and have not reported it.

Those wishing to make a report may contact Det. Hartfield at 281-341-4699 (-Patch.com)