Bush High School’s NJROTC places First Overall in 2018 NJROTC Texas State Championship Event

FORT BEND ISD (March 27, 2018) – Bush High School’s Navy JROTC cadets participated in the 2018 NJROTC Texas State Academics, Physical Fitness, Personnel Inspection, and Military Drill Championships. Held at Texas A&M University in College Station, the event welcomed cadets from the top NJROTC programs in the state.

After competing in various divisions the Bush “Bronco” NJROTC Battalion, commanded by Cadet Commander Beatriz Socorro-Fuentes, placed First Overall and earned several top awards. Bush also made competition history in the Time Cadence Count Sit-up division with seven of the eight male cadets completing a combined total of 3,108 sit-ups. Their record performance is a first in the 25 year history of the state championship, and six of the cadets are being recognized at state.

Bush also earned the following awards:

1st Place Overall – Physical Fitness,

commanded by Cadet Ivan Pardillo and Cadet Aresha Sheikh

1st Place – Cadence Sit-ups

1st Place – Cadence Push-ups

1st Place Overall – Drill

1st Place – Armed Regulation Drill,

commanded by Cadet Matthew Bardalez

2nd Place – Unit Inspection, commanded by Cadet Beatriz Socorro-Fuentes

2nd Place – Unarmed Exhibition Drill, com manded by Cadet Beatriz Socorro

2nd Place – Color Guard, commanded by

Cadet Saint Anthony Martinez-Bakre

2nd Place – Armed Exhibition Drill, commanded by Cadet Steven Nguyen

Additionally, the following Bush NJROTC cadets are being recognized for their accomplishments at the state championships:

Cadet Stanley Akujor, 5th in Academics and 5th in Cadence Sit-ups

Cadet Oscar Santos, 1st with 324 sit-ups and 3rd with 72 push-ups

Cadet Fernando Carrasco, 2nd with 314 sit- ups

Cadet Oscar Gonzalez and Cadet Hat Tran, tied for 3rd with 312 sit-ups

Cadet Johnny Perez, 4th with 295 sit-ups

Cadet Gene Rodil, 2nd with 74 push-ups

Cadet Steven Nguyen, 3rd in Academics

Cadet Michelle Cardenas, 2nd with 38 push-ups

Cadet Goodness Nzere, 4th with 36 pus-ups

Cadet Necita Lacaben and Cadet Ifeatu Oba si,tied for 5th with 35 push-ups

Cadet Matthew Bardalez, named the

“Number 1” Armed Commander in the State

Cadet Beatriz Socorro-Fuentes, named the “Number 2” Unarmed Commander in the state

The cadet cadre thanks Miss Ferguson, Coach Robertson, Coach Daniela Chavez and BHS Principal Dr. Cecilia Crear for their continuous support and making a difference at the state competition.