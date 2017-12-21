Briargate Elementary’s Juanita Staten receives Red Apple Award

FORT BEND ISD (December 18, 2017) – Juanita Staten, a kindergarten teacher at Briargate Elementary, is the recipient of the Red Apple Award for December 2017. KHOU-TV’s Great Day Houston, in conjunction with Star Furniture, presents the award to Houston-area teachers who go above and beyond their call of duty to support students.

Campus administrators and a group of Staten’s peers joined Great Day Houston reporter Christina Kooker in surprising her with the award on December 8.

“I am so honored to be awarded the Red Apple Award. It means a lot to be recognized for my hard work and dedication to students,” said Staten. “It’s also an honor to teach every day and make a positive difference in children’s lives.”

Staten dedicates her Red Apple award to her mother who recently lost her battle with cancer. “My mother was very proud of me and my career in education,” said Staten.

Peggy Jones nominated Staten for the award. She describes Staten as a “die hard” educator who is always willing to volunteer and support her colleagues. She also said Staten takes pride in her appearance by dressing up for class each day and is always seen with a smile on her face.

Briargate Principal Deanna Olson also speaks highly of Staten. “Ms. Staten gives so much to her students and our staff all the time, and I’m glad she’s being recognized with the Red Apple Award,” said Olson.

Assistant Principal Constance Hawkins agrees. “I marvel over her dedication and constant morale boosts she provides to staff, even when facing challenges of her own,” said Hawkins.

Staten closes out the year as the last educator to receive a Red Apple award in 2017.