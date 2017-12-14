Asian Heritage Bus Tour

Upcoming Dates: 12/23/2017

Take a 4.5 hour bus tour across Southwest Houston and learn about the exciting history of Southwest Houston! This tour takes you around the Chinatown and International Districts to explore and experience popular dining and shopping hotspots in the area, such as the Shaolin Temple Cultural Center, Mulan Asian Market, Hong Kong City Mall, and Ten Yen Tea & Herbs, and Chung Mei Temple.

Lunch is also included! Feast on a hearty lunch at one of Chinatown’s many eateries. Highlighted restaurants include Ocean Palace Restaurant and Banana Leaf Malaysian Restaurant.

Go to http://ccchouston.org/tour/ for fulllist of tour stops that have been featured on the tours.