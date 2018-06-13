Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders FACING FRAUD

WHAT: Nearly four in ten (39 percent) Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) age 50 and older report that they or their family members have experienced fraud schemes, according to the recent survey from AARP ( aarp.org/AAPIfraudsurvey ). Join a live telephone town hall featuring Victim Advocate Alan Lai for a discussion about fraud and identity theft. Alan will outline common scams and how to protect yourself and warn others. You will also learn about free resources to keep safe. The format is like a radio talk show, but you listen on your phone. Alan will take live questions from the audience. WHEN: Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm PT SPEAKERS: Alan Lai is a victim advocate and community leader in the greater Seattle area for more than 25 years. He is nationally known for his outstanding advocacy work particularly on human trafficking cases and scam cases targeting minority communities. Alan has received numerous awards from different law enforcement and social service agencies, including the National Crime Victim Service Award given by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy HOW TO LISTEN: https://access.live/AARP-AAPI to: Visitto: Pre-register to receive a phone call.

Live stream the audio on June 19 at 7:00 pm.