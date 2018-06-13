Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders FACING FRAUD

- Home
WHAT:
Nearly four in ten (39 percent) Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) age 50 and older report that they or their family members have experienced fraud schemes, according to the recent survey from AARP (aarp.org/AAPIfraudsurvey). Join a live telephone town hall featuring Victim Advocate Alan Lai for a discussion about fraud and identity theft. Alan will outline common scams and how to protect yourself and warn others. You will also learn about free resources to keep safe. The format is like a radio talk show, but you listen on your phone. Alan will take live questions from the audience.
WHEN:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm PT
SPEAKERS:
HOW TO LISTEN:
Visit https://access.live/AARP-AAPI to:
ABOUT AARP
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.