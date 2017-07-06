A new talent emerges on the Houston scene

A new voice on the music landscape of Houston has arrived and it deserves a listen from all the various community ears. Bridging styles and traditions both ancient and modern, Gaura Karuna has landed with a complete and mature recording for 2017.

Who is he and why should we give his creative songs a good hearing? Well, it is such a unique blend of bhajans, hip-hop and smooth soulful songs that only the most cynical would not be seduced into opening up to ‘Reflections’, the debut recording by this Houston native son.

After hearing a buzz around young Gaura, I purchased his CD and immediately was drawn into his world of sound and verse.

Each song feels organic and personal. There is devotion, love and discovery on each track. Whether it love of a spiritual nature (“Guru”, “Nathdvara 2.0”, “Krishna Jenka”), devotion to a loved one (“Nothing To Say”, “Down”) or self-awareness (“Naam”, “Golden”), a message comes through. Gaura’s vision in song reaches out to the listener, pleading for a connection.

So I reached out to get his story and find out more about this rising talent.

“I was born in Houston and grew up singing and playing kirtan music. I learned to play guitar at 18 and started a couple bands from there. At the age of 20 I left America to study in Europe and while traveling I got into electronic music and taught myself how to produce, mix and master.

“I’ve been writing songs for the past 8 years or so. I started off working with a DJ who would just give me CD’s full of beats to pick. After working with him for a while I felt like I needed to learn how to make my own music so that I could give my songs the proper home. That decision has lead me to learning as many instruments as I can get my hands on.

“I’ve always loved music and if I didn’t give music a real try I would always regret it. It would be way too easy for me to just check out, keep getting promoted, and live a passionless life. So I took the jump, for better or worse.”

Who inspires you?

“Bob Dylan, Kanye West, J Dilla, Stromae, Rick Rubin, and people who Do.”

– How did it come about?

“Reflections came from a lot of conversations about limits. I completed the whole project in 30 days from writing the songs, creating the beats, recording the parts, mixing, and then mastering. I’m the kind of person who talks a lot and am always saying I’m going to do this or that. It took sleepless nights, hours in front of the computer and a possibly unhealthy amount of caffeine but I finished the project in 26 days. I feel like it is the best music I have ever made and I really hope everyone gets the chance to enjoy it!”

– Who else appears on the tracks?

“I have some cool guest features on Reflections. First and foremost is my good friend Ramdas, we vibe together really well and he has one of the most unique voices I’ve had the pleasure of recording. I also have KevJumba from Youtube on there as well as Krishna Kishore of the Mayapuris and my good friend Nila Madhava.”

– Where can we get your music?

“You can pick up physical copies on my website @ www.gaurakaruna.com or you can purchase on Itunes and stream on Spotify. Look for updates on social media as well as my website.” (-Article by David Garvin)