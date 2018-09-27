A book review: The Billionaire Raj: A journey through India’s New Gilded Age by James Crabtree

by Bhamy V. Shenoy

As I was browsing through the book, a comment by Jagadish Bhagwati on the back cover, “it is bound to become a classic” caught my attention. Otherwise I was about to ignore the book thinking it is all about the lavish style of Nouveau riche. When I went through the topics covered by the book, I could not keep the book down. They are: Ambani Land, The Good Times Begin, Rise Of the Bollygarchs, India Modified, The Season Of Scams, Cronyism Goes South, House Of Debt, The Anxious Tycoons, More Than A Game, The Nation Wants To Know, The Tragedies of Modi, and Conclusion: A Progressive Era?

The book starts with a totally ruined, one of the most expensive cars in the world (costing more than $700,000), Aston Martin Rapide on December 8, 2013 in Mumbai near Beach Candy. The Aston finally turned out to be owned by Reliance. Media tried to conjecture who the actual driver of the car was, but never succeeded. The saving grace was that in the three car accident, no one died. Author was trying to communicate in a subtle way that in this gilded age of India, Bollygarchs (like the oligarchs of Russia or yester year’s robber barons of the US) could get away with murder.

Description of Mukesh Ambani’s 160 meter residential skyscraper “Antilia” in the background of Mumbai’s Shanties with corrugated sheets and tarpaulins for roofs make any reader repulsive of conspicuous consumption of the new rich.

The book charts three critical elements in India’s recent history. The first one deals with the rise of the super rich resulting in income inequality and entrenched corporate power. Today India has over one hundred billionaires more than any other country bar America, China and Russia. One percent of Indians own more than 50% of national wealth, one of the highest concentration in the world.

The second critical element is the rise of crony capitalism which results in collusion between political and business elites to capture valuable public resources. When old central planning and state controls of “license, permit, quota raj” were replaced after 1991 ushering a new free market era, there was much expectation that it will lead to better and more honest government. Instead there were mega scams and politicians becoming super rich.

The third critical element deals with the boom and bust cycle of India’s industrial economy as a result of the above two elements. The bollygarchs were able to borrow huge amount money. When the global financial hit the country, overstretched businesses struggled to repay the debts. It is sad to read how highly connected managed to invest in power plants with no equity by hoodwinking the “gullible” public sector banks.

On paper developers met the required investment of 30% equity which was actually not their capital. They diverted it from another company which had taken loans from another bank. The recent banking fraud by Nirad Modi looks like a small potato compared to these scams of the industrialists. The rot at the heart of Indian capitalism was exposed in a report, “House of Debt” by Ashish Gupta of Credit Suisse.

Author was able to talk with exile Vijay Mallya in London to get his side of the story. To be expected Mallya tried to convince him that it was not his fault. Government forced him to repay the loan quickly without giving him a chance restructure which resulted in his bankruptcy. It is fascinating to read the interview of the author with the “Big Bull”, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as he was sipping $450 Johnnie Walker in Mumbai office. A self made man without any ties to politicians Jhunjhunwala, India’s Warren Buffet has decided to give 25% of his wealth to charities. When questioned whether he could give even more, response was “May be”.

While there is some mention of demonetization in the book, there is no in-depth discussion. Author has high praise for former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan. According to Rajan, graft is not the real problem of the banking sector. It is the power imbalance between the creditors and tycoons to whom they lent.

Despite all the problems he has seen in India, the author sees a bright future for India. According to him Modi has reset the balance between politics and business which should result in less cronyism and less corruption. Despite being amazingly corrupt, China has been able to achieve huge social and economic progress because of its capable state machinery. While India should continue to fight crony capitalism and corruption, India should work on strengthening “State Capacity”. This is what happened in the US more than a century ago. After the corruption ridden gilded age came the progressive era when the middle class cleaned up politics and got control over the government. Author is hopeful that the largest democracy in the world can achieve it.