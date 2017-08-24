On your 54th Wedding Anniversary

Koshy Thomas and Moani Thomas were married 54 years ago on August 23, 1963. They both hail from Kerala, South India and come to the United States in the early 70s settling in New York for a few years before they moved to Houston in 1978. Here, they made a permanent home raising their three daughters who are all successful attorneys.They have three grandsons whom they dote on. Koshy started his publication in 1987 and called it Voice of Asia, a mirror into the steadily growing Asian population in the Greater Houston areas.

Now in its 30th year of publication, the newsweekly caters to a wider population covering major counties around Houston. His passion to keep the community informed and educated led him to launch several other magazines like Fortunes India, Asia Business Journal, Yellow Pages (no longer in circulation) and more recently HealthLine. Moani has always been his best critique as well as a supporter of all his projects. Watching them work together is both inspirational and encouraging. Their faith and family is paramount, which they believe keeps them together.

We wish you both a long life of love and togetherness

Voice of Asia Staff