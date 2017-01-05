2017 Begins with Higher Part B Medicare Premium

Medicare:

Part B Cost

Some people automatically get Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance), and some people need to sign up for Part B. If you don’t sign up for Part B when you’re first eligible, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty.

Part B premiums

You pay a premium each month for Part B. If you get Social Security, Railroad Retirement Board, or Office of Personnel Management benefits, your Part B premium will be automatically deducted from your benefit payment. If you don’t get these benefit payments, you’ll get a bill.

Most people will pay the standard premium amount. If your modified adjusted gross income is above a certain amount, you may pay an Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). Medicare uses the modified adjusted gross income reported on your IRS tax return from 2 years ago (the most recent tax return information provided to Social Security by the IRS).

The standard Part B premium amount in 2017 is $134 (or higher depending on your income). However, most people who get Social Security benefits pay less than this amount. This is because the Part B premium increased more than the cost-of-living increase for 2017 Social Security benefits.

If you pay your Part B premium through your monthly Social Security benefit, you’ll pay less ($109 on average). Social Security will tell you the exact amount you’ll pay for Part B in 2017.

You’ll pay the standard premium amount if:

• You enroll in Part B for the first time in 2017.

• You don’t get Social Security benefits.

• You’re directly billed for your Part B premiums.

• You have Medicare and Medicaid, and Medicaid pays your premiums. (Your state will pay the standard premium amount of $134.)

• Your modified adjusted gross income as reported on your IRS tax return from 2 years ago is above a certain amount. If so, you’ll pay the standard premium amount and an Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). IRMAA is an extra charge added to your premium.