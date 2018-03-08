1st Anniversary of Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple – Houston Aadheenam

After its Grand Opening & Kumbhabhishekam a year ago, the Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple Houston Aadheenam will be celebrating its first temple anniversary this coming weekend Saturday, March 10th to Tuesday, March 13th, 2018.

The temple will be hosting a full schedule of events, including the auspicious Gomatha Puja, which is being performed for the first time in this grand scale to honor the grace of the cow.

According to the sacred Hindu Scriptures, all Gods and Goddesses have their presence in the body of a cow. By performing Gomatha Puja, we are receiving the blessings of all Gods and Goddesses that reside in the cow. This Gomatha Puja will take place on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at 3.30pm.

The temple will also be performing the special Pujas – The traditional vedic rituals for the Anniversary Celebrations as per the Agama Shasthra scriptures. The Kala Yaga Pujas will take place on March 12th, Monday, and March 13th, Tuesday, with Purnahuti on Tuesday Morning with Kalasabhishekam. The celebrations will end with a Grand Meenakshi Thirukalyanam – celebrating the divine cosmic wedding of Goddess Meenakshi, and Lord Sadashiva Himself.

The Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple Houston Aadheenam – inspired by His Holiness Paramahamsa Nithyananda, recognized as a living incarnation by millions, and Mahamandaleshwar of the most ancient apex body of Hinduism, the Mahanirvani Akhada, and under the auspices of the worldwide governing body of Hinduism, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), was founded to promote the values of Hinduism and to support the spiritual needs of the local Houston community.

His Holiness Paramahamsa Nithyananda is the recipient of the Guinness world records for Largest rope yoga lesson at the Nithyananda Peetam, Bengaluru Aadheenam. The award was given for the very first time recognizing largest class ever conducted in Kundalini Rajju Yoga℠, the practice of rope yoga.

Since the grand opening, the Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple r hosted several unique events – some of which include – The Navagraha Dosha Parihara Homa – A rare and