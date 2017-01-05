14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Highlights

The 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2017 is being held in Bengaluru, Karnataka from 7-9 January 2017. The PBD is held every year to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community in the development of India.

The highlights of PBD Convention are:-

– Hon’ble Prime Minsiter Shri Narendra Modi’s address at the inaugural session

– Hon’ble President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA) 2017

– Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs Smt. Sushma Swaraj’s address of Youth PBD

– Dr. António Costa, Prime Minister of the Republic of Portugal to be the Chief Guest.

– Michael Ashwin Satyandre Adhin (36 years), Vice President of the Republic of Suriname will be the Special Guest at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) to be held on 7 January, 2017 in Bengaluru.

These conventions provide a platform to the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities These conventions are also very useful in networking among the overseas Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.

During the event, individuals of exceptional merit are honored with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award to appreciate their role in India’s growth. The event also provides a forum for discussing key issues concerning the Indian Diaspora.

PBD 2017 will provide opportunity to explore business and investment opportunities while you get to meet with Chief Ministers, Policy Makers, Entrepreneurs, Stakeholders, Corporate Sector.

For more information log on to: https://pbdindia.gov.in/