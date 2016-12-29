14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Washington DC – The Embassy of India announced that the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is being organized from 7-9 January, 2017 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Karnataka. Highlights of PBD 2017 are:

(i) PBD 2017 will focus on the theme “Redefining the engagement with the Indian Diaspora”.

(ii) To strengthen Diaspora engagement and provide a platform for networking with the Diaspora.

(iii) To recognize the Diaspora’s contribution to India and know their expectations and concerns.

(iv) To deepen engagement with young Diasporas, to help them know more about their roots.

2. The PBD Convention features Plenary Sessions; an Exhibition; Cultural programmes and provides an opportunity to interact with other Overseas Indians, Policy makers, Political leadership and others. The highlight of the PBD convention is the inaugural address by the Prime Minister. Chief Ministers of several states also participate and address the delegates on opportunities available in their respective states. The last day of PBD features the valedictory address by the Hon’ble President of India, who will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on Overseas Indian for their achievements and contribution both in India and abroad.

3. The Youth PBD is a new feature which has been introduced recently. It is a special day long programme which provides a platform to connect with Young Overseas Indians and discuss subjects of relevance to them. The Young PBD delegates will also have the opportunity to interact with other Young PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) and Young Indians of their own age group. The highlight of the Youth PBD is the inaugural address, followed by a plenary session, cultural programme and dinner.

4. There will also be a PBD Exhibition from 7-9 January 2017 on following five themes:

(i) Flagship programmes of Government of India (Digital India, Start-up India, Skill India, Swachh Bharat etc.)

(ii) Scheme and Programmes for NRIs & PIOs;

(iii) Opportunities in States: Investment potential Business Opportunities Tourism etc.

(iv) Indian Handicraft & Culture Mela (sale & demo)

(v) Corporate Sector, PSUs etc.

5. All Non-resident Indians PIOs/NRIs are strongly encouraged to participate and register online at pbdindia.gov.in at the earliest. There is a special registration fees for young overseas Indians, group registrations and GOPIO members. Registration fee includes transportation, Lunch, Dinner and cultural programmes.

6. For further details please contact: supportpbd@mea.gov.in or log on to Facebook page: Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2017.