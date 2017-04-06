10th Annual Family Day @ Sylvester Turner Park

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner’s 10th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Park will take place from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. this Saturday, April 8, 2017. All activities, entertainment and food will be free.

“Family Day is a special time for fun and fellowship,” said Mayor Turner, This year’s event will be the biggest and best ever, with more activities for everyone, of every age. I hope to see young and old out at the park April 8.”

By popular demand, J. Paul and the Zydeco Nubreeds will return with their special brand of music. Also performing will be Aldine Carver High School drama and dance students, the Eisenhower High School Jazz Band, the M.C. Williams Middle School Orchestra, Tiger Rock Martial Arts, a lion dance by the Teo Chew Temple, the Luna Llena mariachi band, Baby Sonic Boom and more.

The Urban Youth Academy, sponsored by the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball, will hold both boys and girls games in the Astros Junior RBI league beginning at 9 a.m. and running all day long. In addition, a pitch, hit and run competition will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Field 1 on the north end of the park. This competition is open to all kids between the ages of 7 to 14.

A new exhibition game between Eisenhower and Booker T. Washington High Schools will begin at 1 p.m. on Field 2, also on the north end of the park.

Major League Baseball will bring back their baseball skill games. Inflatable games, face painting, a rock wall and a train will also be on hand for the kids. Another new addition this year is the Houston Zoo’s Zoomobile with their “animal ambassadors.”

For those young at heart, the Senior Tent will provide a gathering spot for bingo and other games.

The mayor will be serving up turkey legs, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and more, so everyone should come hungry. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs will also be on hand.

Don’t worry about parking—METRO has it covered. Park in one of four locations, and METRO buses will shuttle folks to and from the park. The parking locations are located at Carver High School, 2100 South Victory; Lone Star Community College, 4141 Victory; Living Word Fellowship Church, 7350 T.C. Jester; and Shady Acres Church, 7330 Vogel.

“I look forward to a great crowd enjoying our entertainment, baseball, games and food,” Mayor Turner said. “Let’s all come out to the park and have a good time.”

Sponsors for Family Day (as of this date) include the Greater North Houston Youth Alliance, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, the City of Houston’s Police, Parks, Public Works and Solid Waste Departments, the Houston Astros, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Harris County Constable Precinct 1, Harris County Sheriff’s Department, HEB, METRO, Minute Maid, Major League Baseball, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, Nolan Ryan Beef, Pepsi and Reddy Ice.

Sylvester Turner Park is located at 2800 West Little York.