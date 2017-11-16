November is National Diabetes Awareness Month

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma discussed her vision for the future of Medicaid and unveiled new CMS policies that encourage states to propose innovative Medicaid reforms, reduce federal regulatory burdens, increase efficiency, and promote transparency and accountability during a plenary session at the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) Fall Conference in Arlington, Virginia.

During her first major speech on the subject, Verma noted that when the federal government established Medicaid, it was intended to be a partnership with state governments to care for society’s most vulnerable citizens. With the growth of the program over the last several years came increased federal and state spending, which naturally meant increased federal oversight and regulation, said Verma.

“Our vision for the future of Medicaid is to reset the federal-state relationship and restore the partnership, while at the same time modernizing the program to deliver better outcomes for the people we serve,” said Administrator Verma. “We need to ensure that we are building a Medicaid program that is sound and solvent to help all beneficiaries reach their highest potential.”

Verma emphasized her commitment to “turn the page in the Medicaid program” by giving states more freedom to design innovative programs that achieve positive results for the people they serve and pledged to remove impediments that get in the way of states achieving this goal. She announced several new policies and initiatives that break down the barriers that prevent state innovation and improvement of Medicaid beneficiary health outcomes:

Web Site Updated: CMS updated Medicaid.gov to give states a clearer indication of how their reform strategies might align with a core objective of the Medicaid program: serving the health and wellness needs of the nation’s vulnerable and low-income individuals and families. The revised web site content signals a new, broader view of Section 1115 demonstrations, in which states can focus on evidence-based interventions that drive better health outcomes and quality of life improvements. The update signals CMS’s willingness to work with state officials requesting flexibility to continue to provide high quality services to their Medicaid beneficiaries, support upward mobility and independence, and advance innovative delivery system and payment models.

In a significant shift from prior policies, in speaking about the new approach to Section 1115 demonstrations, Verma emphasized the agency’s commitment to considering proposals that would give states more flexibility to engage with their working-age, able-bodied citizens on Medicaid through demonstrations that will help them rise out of poverty. As Medicaid has expanded to able-bodied individuals, the needs of this population are even more imperative, she said. During her remarks, the Administrator made it clear that CMS will openly consider proposals that promote community engagement and work activities.

“Every American deserves the dignity and respect of high expectations and as public officials we should deliver programs that instill hope and say to each beneficiary that we believe in their potential,” said Administrator Verma. “CMS believes that meaningful work is essential to beneficiaries’ economic self-sufficiency, self-esteem, well-being, and health of Americans.”

CMS released several new policies that improve federal and state program management, specifically through improvements in the review, approval process, and monitoring of 1115

In addition, the policies will improve how waivers and demonstration projects are monitored and evaluated. Waivers and demonstration projects that are less complex and have been running smoothly will require much less reporting, and waivers and demonstration projects that have a good track record of producing positive results will find an easier path to renewal. In her remarks, the Administrator underscored that these new policies were intended to relieve the regulatory burden on states, avoid increasing administrative costs for taxpayers, and refocus time and resources on improving the health outcomes of Medicaid beneficiaries.

Creation of First-Ever Medicaid and CHIP Scorecards: CMS is in the early stages of developing Scorecards that will provide greater transparency and accountability of the Medicaid program by tracking and publishing state and federal Medicaid outcomes. In her remarks, Verma said that the Scorecards were a “historic opportunity” to demonstrate to taxpayers that their hard-earned tax dollars were being spent appropriately. In addition, the reporting will provide validation to Medicaid beneficiaries that the $558 billion spent on Medicaid is producing positive results and improved health outcomes.

To choose the right Medicare Supplement Plan, Medicare Advantage Plan or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan contac Sudhir Mathuria @ 713-771-2900.