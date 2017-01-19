My Medigap (Medicare Supplement) Rate Went Up – Now What?!

Medigap Insurance, just like any other insurance, has pesky rate increases that no one likes. Clients always ask us whether their Medigap rate will go up, and the answer truthfully is YES. Anyone who tells you otherwise is not trustworthy.

Most Medigap policies have a rate increase once a year, usually on your policy anniversary. Some carriers increase on your birthday month instead. Over the last few years though, we’ve seen occasions though where a Medigap rate stayed level from one year to the next. We’ve even seen the rare rate decrease. Unfortunately, while those are wonderful when they happen, they are not the norm. Rates generally do go up over time, and that’s because of inflation.

Medicare supplement insurance policies like these are subject to inflation just like everything else in America. The cost of healthcare is rising, so the insurance companies must adjust annually to reflect that. Medicare itself also usually increases the deductibles from year to year, and many Medigap plans cover those things. Your policy will be covering bigger deductibles when that happens, so it results in increases to your monthly premium.

So what can you do to keep those Medigap rates in check over the years? I’ve got some tips to share with you.

Get Quotes from Other Medigap Carriers

If you really like the benefits that your current policy provides, then the first thing to check is whether any other Medigap insurance carriers are offering that same plan for less. Medigap plans are standardized by plan letter. So if you have a Plan F, and you switch to another carrier offering Plan F, you can feel 100% confident that your benefits will remain exactly the same.

Medigap plans also do not have networks, so changing your Medigap company does not affect your access to your doctors in any way. You will still be able to see any provider in the nation that participates in Medicare. The only difference is that after Medicare pays its primary share, it will be sending on the remainder of that bill to a different Medigap insurance company to cover the rest of any benefits owed on your behalf.

This makes it so easy to shop Medigap rates. Here at Health Life 360, we have a quoting software that instantly compares all of the Medigap carriers in any zip code, and lets us see at a glance whether any other company has lower rates in your area. I’ve found it to be extremely helpful in not only finding the lowest rates, but in also allowing my staff to search for Medigap rate trends among the carriers. If we see a very competitive rate, but the increase history feature of our software tells us that this carrier has had double-digit rate increases of 10% or more every year, then we look for a carrier with a similar competitive rate but lower increase history.

There’s no crystal ball here – we can never be certain what any carrier’s rates will change to the next year. However, we can do our best to make some educated guesses based on the history, and that’s helpful.

