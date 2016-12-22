UPDATE ON UPCOMING IMMIGRATION BILLS AFFECTING DREAMERS AND CRIMINAL ALIEN

It is important to be aware of the potential changes on U.S. immigration policy which could affect both the DREAMers as well and those who are here in the United States and who are not U.S. Citizens. Just before the 114th Congress concluded on December 9th, 2016, a bipartisan group of Senators introduced a bill to temporarily protect DREAMERS who have been granted protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program initiated under President Barack Obama’ executive action. There are currently around 800,000 DACA recipients under the program. Ending DACA abruptly would have a devastating and profound effect on the lives of DREAMers.

Because of the threat of the abrupt end of DACA by President elect Donald J. Trump, a bipartisan bill introduced by Senators Durbin (D-IL), Feinstein (D-CA), Schumer (D-NY), Graham (R-SC), Flake (R-AZ) and Murkowski (R-AK) called Bar Removal of Individuals Who Dream and Grow Our Economy (BRIDGE) Act (S.3542) is designed to temporarily protect the DREAMers from deportation. The BRODGE Act will allow DREAMers to transition to a new provisional status and to receive work authorization under three year renewable permits. The applicants would have to satisfy the same eligibility requirements as they would for DACA such as presence here in the United States from a young age; pay a filing fee; undergo criminal background checks and demonstrate that they are not a threat to public safety.

Despite his harsh anti-DACA rhetoric about deporting DREAMers during his election campaign, President elect Donald Trump recently appeared to have softened his hardline stance and stated that “we are going to work something out that’s going to make people happy and proud. They got brought here at a very young age, they’ve worked here, they’ve gone to school here. Some were good students. Some have wonderful jobs. And they’re in never-never land because they don’t know what is going to happen.”

Because the BRIDGE Act only contains provisions to protect the DREAMers, it will not protect most undocumented immigrants and their families including those who may have been here for many years and without any means to legalize their status. Their presence here is now more under threat because of the incoming Trump’s administration’s seemingly harsher stance on immigration and proposals for the swift deportation of criminal aliens. The BRIDGE Act also does not address any other immigration reform such as increasing the number of visas, reducing long waiting lines for intending immigrants etc.

It is essential to note that on December 9th, 2016 Senator Flake (R-AZ) who is also the co-sponsor of the BRIDGE Act had introduced another bill called the Securing Active and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Act (S.3546). The SAFE Act contains identical language of the BRIDGE Act (S. 244A to provide Provisional Protected Status to DREAMers) but carries additional provisions with call for the mandatory detention and a 90 day mandatory completion of removal proceedings for certain individuals. Even though the Act purports to focus on those who are illegal or unlawfully present in the United States and with serious criminal offences, of serious concern is that it mandates for the detention of individuals accused of even minor crimes and even those who have been completely exonerated of those crimes. The implementation of the SAFE Act could result in the following:

1) Hurting DREAMERS, their families and immigrant communities

Even though the bill purports to protect the DREAMERS, it is using the protection for these DREAMERS in exchange for greater and harsher immigration enforcement which would target many immigrants who present no public safety threat and affect even those with longstanding and deep ties to our community including the parents, older siblings and other relatives of the DREAMERS which the SAFE Act intends to protect.

2) Detention of Those Arrested for Criminal Offences and Pressure on Local Law Enforcement to Act as Immigration Enforcement

The bill requires that anyone who is unlawfully present and who has been arrested for certain criminal offences be held in custody throughout their removal proceedings. Not only violent criminals will be targeted but those who commit minor or nonviolent offences or misdemeanors such as theft, traffic offences could also be at risk. In addition, even after a person is exonerated or found not guilty of the offence, the bill mandates that the individual be detained for the remainder of their removal proceedings. In addition, the bill also mandates that local law enforcement agencies hold and detain individuals in their custody beyond what is considered constitutionally permissible for purposes of handing those individuals over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal.

3) 90 day mandatory completion for removal proceedings

The bill also contains a requirement for a 90 day mandatory completion of removal proceedings against individuals who are detained. In order to accomplish the requirement to speed up the removal process of such individuals, the bill authorizes massive funding of $100 million for the hiring of up to 100 temporary immigration judges and 150 Immigration and Customs trial attorneys. A mandatory requirement for removal proceedings to be completed in a 90 day period will likely result in many individuals not getting their fair day in court and losing their right to due process.

When the 115th Congress convenes on January 3rd, 2017, these two contrasting bills will need to be re-introduced to move forward in the legislative process. Therefore, it remains to be seen what will happen and whether the DREAMers will end up with any legislative protection whatsoever and how the present policy would be changed with regards to the detention and removal of criminal aliens in the United States.

Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

