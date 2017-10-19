Triple Net Lease: Things You Need to Know

Question: As a tenant, what would be my financial responsibilities in a Triple Net Lease?

Answer: Like it or not, if you want to rent a commercial site it is more than likely that you will be signing what is known as a Triple Net Lease. Chances are, you will be dismayed to learn that your options are limited regarding the type of lease that is offered, not to mention the fact that the NNN lease is unapologetically landlord-friendly. To be blunt, the NNN lease is designed to protect the landlord’s interests; it is meant to help the landlords to minimize his or her costs while assuring that most financial risks are your responsibility.

The basics of the typical NNN lease are the base rent, plus the NNNs themselves: property taxes, property insurances, common-area maintenance, as well as miscellaneous expenses and charges. Here’s the potentially tricky part: when you are given a base rent and those NNNs, the quoted NNNs are merely estimates — often very loose estimates — based on what is known at the time that the lease is negotiated.

The lease has built-in flexibility that favors the landlord in the name of reconciliation of the actual costs and the estimates of the NNNs that are your responsibility.

Such reconciliation can be accomplished quarterly, semi-annually, or, in the case of longer-term leases, on an annual basis. The timing of reconciliation depends on the landlord and/or the property-management company (PMC).

All of which brings us to the big question: why would a potential tenant sign an NNN lease?

Most commercial properties rented via such leases are maintained by a PMC, which generally results in a better level of maintenance and service than might be delivered otherwise. In addition, it has been observed that NNN leases are the norm for desirable commercial properties in what are considered prime locations, areas where the property owner has a significant investment and the property itself is both attractive and functional.

In a future column, we will consider other issues and concerns related to NNN leases.

BIO: Surendran Koran is an Indian-born attorney in private practice in the Houston area. He is the founder of PKS Law Firm, PLLC. He is licensed to practice in Texas, United States District Court Southern District of Texas, and in India. To contact please email: adv.surendran@gmail.com