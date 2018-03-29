Things You Should Be Aware Of During A Divorce:

1. Do not post party pictures or pictures that tarnish your character. During a divorce, everything you do is critically scrutinized and may be interpreted negatively against you. A judge and opposing party will heavily analyze each action. It would be wise to stay in your best light, especially during this time. It would also help to stay away from the wrong crowd or anyone with a criminal history.

2. Do not buy a house or other major asset as this could complicate divorce proceedings. Texas is a community property state with regards to Family Law. Thus, any asset or debt acquired during the day of marriage to day of divorce is considered community property unless strictly specified otherwise. Further, do not conceal or attempt to squander any other assets as this is grounds for an unequal distribution of property.

3. Do not tell your children derogatory things about your spouse. This can only haunt you in the future.

4. Do not threaten anyone or cause bodily injury.

Divorce can be an emotional rollercoaster and having a highly qualified attorney is essential to protecting what is in your best interest and the best interest of the children from the beginning. Each case is unique in its own way and has to be taken care of as such. We understand that your family is very important to you, so we will help you find solutions to your family law matters.

About the Author

Mala Sharma has been practicing family law and personal injury with her family at the Law Offices of Sharma & Associates, founded in 1997. Mala is President Emeritus of the Houston Northwest Bar Association, Board member of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and South Asian Bar Association. She is also a member of the Houston Bar Association.

Disclaimer:

This material is available for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. You should contact an attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular issue or problem.