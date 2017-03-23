Texas Supreme Court Differentiates Sexual Assault and Harassment in the Workplace

On February 24, 2017, the Texas Supreme Court (in B.C. v. Steak ‘n Shake Operations, Inc.) issued a much-awaited decision, ruling that employees who are sexually assaulted at work by a supervisor can bring a lawsuit immediately against their employer for a common-law assault claim, rather than first having to navigate through the employer-friendly, time-consuming, often futile process of first asserting an administrative claim of harassment with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or the Texas Workforce Commission, followed by a difficult standard to prove in court that the employer should be responsible.

As background, in 2010, the Texas Supreme Court issued a decision, where it had ruled that the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act (“TCHRA”) is the exclusive way to pursue a claim of workplace sexual harassment. The TCHRA requires the filing of a charge of discrimination with the EEOC/TWC (which, for practical purposes, means waiting at least six months while government employees twiddle their thumbs supposedly “investigating” the allegations) before filing a lawsuit, followed by a high, employer-friendly, standard of proof and strict damages caps.

The problem with this 2010 decision was that lower courts had been interpreting it to prevent employees who may have been sexually assaulted at work from bringing an immediate civil action in court to try to hold the employer liable. So, for example, if an employee was in a fist-fight with a supervisor and hurt, he/she could immediately sue the employer to hold it liable for the assault. However, if a woman was raped by a supervisor, she was apparently prevented from filing a civil lawsuit based on this 2010 decision. Instead, she was forced to go through the EEOC/TWC administrative process, and then by the time she got to court, her damages would be severely capped by statute.

In last month’s Steak ‘n Shake case, the Texas Supreme Court essentially ruled that sexual assault by a supervisor at work is different than sexual harassment. Accordingly, a woman who is sexually assaulted by a supervisor is permitted to immediately sue the employer for the assault, and not forced to first proceed through the EEOC/TWC administrative process and not subjected to the damages caps under the TCHRA.

This decision is practically common sense and fixes an unfortunate application of a prior decision. More employees will be able to assert common law assault claims immediately, are more likely to have their day in court much sooner, and be able to recover higher damages in appropriate circumstances.

