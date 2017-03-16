Register now for the “People’s Law School”

Once again, it is time for the “People’s Law School,” the oldest and most successful law program for the layperson in the country! This is your chance to learn more about your legal rights, and have fun at the same time.

On Saturday, April 1st, the Center for Consumer Law at the University of Houston Law Center, with the sponsorship of the Houston Volunteer Lawyers, will host more than thirty volunteer lawyers, judges, and law professors, teaching courses in thirteen different areas of law. The “People’s Law School” is designed to give you some useful information about your legal rights. Best of all, it is absolutely free!

The program runs from 9 a.m. until noon on the main campus of the University of Houston. There will be classes in business law, health insurance, consumer law, credit and debt collection, wills and estates, family law, landlord tenant law, small claims court, tax law, social security and how to find an attorney. There will even be a class on how you can research the law on the Internet. Each person who attends may choose three classes. Every class will be taught by a different instructor and is a little different, so feel free to take a class more than once if you are really interested in the subject matter.

Volunteer lawyers, judges, and law professors teach all the classes. To make sure things run smoothly, dozens of law students and members of the University of Houston Law Center staff will be available to help with everything from the free coffee and donuts, to the final evaluation form. Everyone who attends also will receive comprehensive written materials to supplement the classes.

As the more than 50,000 people who have attended the People’s Law School have discovered, when it comes to the law, knowledge really is power. The “People’s Law School” won’t make you an attorney, but it will help you settle disputes and avoid problems. Whether you are buying a car, preparing a will, dealing with a debt collector or a landlord, or in a dispute with your neighbor, knowing your legal rights can make a difference.

Although there is no charge for the “People’s Law School,” you must pre-register to attend. Registration is limited to the first 1000 people. To register go to, www.peopleslawyer.net

I look forward to seeing you all on April 1st.