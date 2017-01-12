Pregnancy Discrimination in the Workplace

Both federal law (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act) and Texas law (Texas Commission on Human Rights Act) prevent sex discrimination against employees. The Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 modified these laws to confirm that pregnancy discrimination is also a form of sex discrimination. Most employers are well aware that they should not terminate or otherwise discriminate against female employees on account of their pregnancy or birth of a child. However, employers often still violate the law, even unwittingly or with the perception that they are acting with good intentions. The following are common examples of situations that could result in liability for discriminating against an employee based on her pregnancy:

• An employer preventing a pregnant employee from working in a particular job because it assumes the particular job may not be “safe” for the woman or her unborn child. If a pregnant woman wants to work in an alleged “risky” job (i.e. physically intensive, working with certain chemicals, radiation, etc.), it is not up to the employer to decide what is appropriate for her or her child’s health. As long as she is able to perform the essential job duties of the position, she should be permitted to continue working.

• Making stereotypical assumptions about a new mother’s alleged need to care for her child rather than work, or not understanding that she can both work and care for her child.

• As specific examples, a federal appellate court has ruled that a statement from a manager that an employee would be “happier at home with her children” may be considered direct evidence of unlawful discrimination. Another federal appellate court has held that “an employer is not free to assume that a woman, because she is a woman, will necessarily be a poor worker because of family responsibilities.” And one judge recently confirmed that a manager stating women “should stay home, be mothers, and take care of their children” gives rise to an inference of unlawful discrimination.

Ultimately, an employer should treat a pregnant employee just like it would any other employee, while still understanding she will require some time off (i.e. doctor visits or FMLA leave) to deal with the pregnancy and child birth. However, if she wants to come back after work shorly after giving birth and is able to perform her job duties, it is not the employer’s position to question her parenting decisions or challenge her ability to return to work.

