Parent may not be responsible for injury caused by child

Q. What are my legal rights as far as forcing the parents of a child my son was playing with to pay his medical bills? My five year-old son was playing on their property with their children, and was hit in the eye with a ball. Shouldn’t the parent’s homeowners insurance pay for this injury?

A. As a general rule, the parents of a young child are not responsible for injuries caused by that child. For the parent to be responsible, the injury must have resulted from the parent’s failure to properly supervise the children. In other words, if your son was injured simply due to an accident that occurred between two five year olds, the parents have no liability. On the other hand, if the parents who owned the property were not properly watching the children, and that is why the injury resulted, the parents would be liable. The law would say that the parents were “negligent,” and that is why your child was hurt.

The fact that the accident occurred on their property does not matter. A property owner is not automatically liable for accidents on his or her property. To establish responsibility you need to show negligence or fault on the part of the owner. I also should point out that these liability rules are not affected by whether the property owner has homeowner’s insurance. The existence of insurance does not alter the laws regarding liability. Insurance simply pays amounts for which the homeowner would otherwise be responsible.

Q. I know someone who never got divorced and now lives with his common law wife. How can someone have a common law marriage if they are already married?

A. You cannot! A common law marriage is no different from any other form of marriage. You may be married to only one person. Until you get a divorce, you cannot have another marriage, common law or otherwise.

Q. I am an individual. I sold a used car to someone. The buyer has now come back and threatened to sue me because I did not disclose some major problems with the car. She says that I violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. What is this law? Does it apply to me? I am not a business.

A. The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act is our state’s consumer protection law. It protects any consumer, including most small businesses. Under this law, a seller can be liable if the seller misleads or deceives the buyer, or fails to disclose material information. A seller who acts “knowingly,” may be liable for up to three times the buyer’s damages.

The Deceptive Trade Practices Act is designed to protect consumers anytime they buy or lease anything. It applies to all sellers, from the largest businesses to an individual. If, as a seller, you knew about serious problems with the car and didn’t tell the buyer so he would buy it, you probably have violated this law.

Q. I own a timeshare. I can no longer afford the maintenance fees. How do I get rid of this thing? Can I force them to take it back? Can I just tell them I no longer want it?

A. Unfortunately, “getting rid” of a timeshare can be difficult. Unlike personal property, you cannot just abandon a real estate interest. Even if you tell them you do not want it, it still belongs to you and you will be responsible for the maintenance fees. To end your ownership you must either get the company to agree to take the property back, sell it to someone else, or donate the property to another entity that agrees to take it.

Q. I remember reading about an organization that helps consumers resolve problems. What was the name of this organization and how can I contact them?

A. The organization you are referring to is the Texas Consumer Complaint Center. The Center is located at the University of Houston Law Center, and helps consumers with any type of consumer problem. Whether it is a problem with a landlord, car dealer, plumber, debt collector or laundry, the Center can help. Staffed by lawyers and law students, the Consumer Complaint Center is available to help you solve your consumer problem. You may contact the Center at 877-839-8422 or www.TexasCCC.com.