Hurricane Harvey People’s Law School videos are online

Recently, the Center for Consumer Law at the University of Houston Law Center presented a special session of the People’s Law School devoted to legal issues arising from Hurricane Harvey. The three most popular classes dealt with insurance issues, FEMA, and landlord tenant/ consumer issues. All three sessions were recorded and are now available at http://www.law.uh.edu/peopleslaw/. If after watching the videos you have any questions, you may contact the Center for Consumer Law at www.TexasCCC.com, or 713-743-2168l

Q. My landlord has not fixed a serious problem in my kitchen. Do I have the right to just fix it myself and withhold the repair cost from my rent?

A. What you are talking about is called “repair and deduct,” and as a general rule you may not do this. Assuming you have given your landlord proper written notice to make the repairs and the condition affects your health or safety, you may repair and deduct only for a few specified very serious problems. The law allows you to deduct if the repairs are for the overflow of raw sewage, the lack of water or heat, or certain housing code violations that materially affect health or safety. In all other cases, your remedy is to sue for the cost of repairs or terminate your lease. If you withhold rent when you don’t have the legal right to do so, you could be evicted. For more information about this law, look at the landlord tenant section on my website, www.peopleslawyer.net.

Q. I changed jobs about 3 months ago. I recently received an email from my former employer stating he overpaid me on my last paycheck. He is requesting I send them a check for the amount of overpayment. Am I legally bound to pay them back?

A. I assume you probably know the answer to this question. You are legally bound to pay them back, as they would be bound to pay you more if they underpaid you. When you resigned, your employer owed you a set amount of money based on your employment agreement. As far as the law is concerned, the employer must pay you that amount, no more and no less. If you are overpaid by mistake, you have no legal right to keep the overpayment.

Q. A friend stopped by my house with her young child. The child started playing with my dog and the dog nipped at the child’s arm. The child sustained only a small cut. The dog has never bitten anyone before and I think it thought it was only playing. My question is, are we liable for any medical bills? We have never had a problem with our dog before.

A. As a general rule, the owner of a dog is not liable when his or her dog bites someone. For a person to be liable, the person must have been “negligent.” Negligence means not exercising ordinary care to protect others from being bitten by the dog. For example, if a dog’s owner knows the dog does not like children and had bitten a child in the past, the owner would have an obligation to keep the dog away from a child. If the owner did not remove the dog, or warn the child and her parents, the owner could be found to have been negligent. On the other hand, if the dog had never bitten anyone and was not a dangerous breed, the owner probably has no duty to take steps to protect the child. If the dog did bite a child, the owner probably would have no liability because he or she was not negligent. This rule is sometimes referred to as the “one bite rule,” meaning that until a dog actually bites someone, the owner has not reason to suspect it will and no duty to protect people from injury. Based on what you say, you would not have any responsibility based on the child’s injury.