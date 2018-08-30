HOW TO KEEP YOUR JOB DURING A DIVORCE

Divorces are very difficult to process emotionally and physically and may take a toll on you. This exhausting event in your life will affect you not only at home but at work! It is important to not have all aspects of your life collapse during this trying time and there are many ways to handle the divorce while keeping your job!

First, do not inform your co-workers about your divorce. This will set you up for badgering and consistently being asked personal questions. This will not only complicate the situation but make it worse. It will also prevent you from moving away from personal issues while at work and can prevent you from working effectively. This will presumably result in lower work performance, not meeting your work goals/deadlines, and not completing the work! This is the wrong path you want to follow.

Second, you should let your boss know about your situation. Although, you may feel very reluctant to discuss your marriage relationship issues at work, it is highly important to let those significant at work, whether it is your boss, your partners, or office management, to know what is going on in your personal life. This will help your company understand why you may or may not perform your best. Thus, on days you are having difficulty completing your work, your boss will be able to comprehend why you are not doing your best and you are still a great and valuable party of the business. However, you do not need to discuss details of the divorce, but simply that you are going through a divorce.

Next do not handle any issues pertaining to the dissolution of your marriage relationship at work! Keep all discussions with your attorney and even your ex to times after work. You do not need any other distraction which could cost you your career! This includes not answering phone calls for the divorce, asking your ex to not contact you at work or during work, and make appropriate schedules to handle these issues outside of your normal business hours. In this way, you are able to meet all your career goals and to keep your job!

If you are still having trouble concentrating, have anger, anxiety, stress, depression, or loneliness that prevents you from effectively working, consider going to therapy, talking to a close family member, or good friend! Additionally, your highly qualified attorney will also be there to help you every step of the way and discuss all issues with you so that you are well prepared to move on to the next chapter of your life in good shape!

Mala Sharma has been practicing family law and personal injury with her family at the Law Offices of Sharma & Associates, founded in 1997. Mala is President Emeritus of the Houston Northwest Bar Association, Board member of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and South Asian Bar Association. She is also a member of the Houston Bar Association.

This material is available for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. If you require advice on any particular legal question, you may contact Sharma & Associates at 281-893-8644 or by email at mala@sharmalaws.net to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.