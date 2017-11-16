EB-5 Visa A Great But Costly Option

Question: My brother-in-law wants to come to the United States. He is interested in the EB-5 visa program. Is this a good idea?

Answer: The EB-5 visa program is mutually beneficial for both the United States and those who seek green cards and a path to American citizenship. Created in 1990, the program is designed “to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors,” according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Here’s how it works: entrepreneurs, along with their spouses and their children younger than age 21, can apply for green cards if they invest in a for-profit commercial enterprise that meets certain American-defined criteria. As most immigrants and would-be immigrants know, a green card provides many privileges to the immigrant on U.S. soil. In addition, obtaining a green card is a significant step toward U.S citizenship, if that is what the immigrant desires.

The EB-5 option is not for everybody, as the required monetary investment will be cost-prohibitive for many folks — if not most — who seek green cards. USCIS rules and regulations for EB-5 set the minimum investment at a steep $1 million. If you are willing to invest in rural America or a targeted area of high-unemployment, the investment minimum is just $500,000 – still on the high end of the investment spectrum for the average person.

Beyond the money itself, EB-5 investments must lead to the creation of at least 10 full-time jobs for American workers. The jobs must be created within two years of the investor’s having received conditional permanent residency.

Generally speaking, the EB-5 visa applicant can invest directly in a new commercial enterprise or in a regional center. New commercial enterprises can include corporations, limited or general partnerships, sole proprietorships, business trusts, or other privately or publicly owned business structures. In addition, EB-5 applicants can consider investing in Regional Centers, which administer EB-5 projects and, indeed, have become quite popular. Such investment may be more advantageous and desirable to some applicants because the investor does not have to set up the EB-5 projects independently.

Disclaimer: Information in this column is meant to be general and informational; it is not intended as legal advice. Consult an attorney regarding your personal situation before you take any action that has legal consequences.

BIO: Surendran Koran is an Indian-born attorney in private practice in the Houston area. He is the founder of PKS Law Firm, PLLC. He is licensed to practice in Texas, United States District Court Southern District of Texas, and in India. To contact please email: adv.surendran@gmail.com