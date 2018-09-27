CBS’s Leslie Moonves – A Symbol of Continued Menace of Sexual Misconduct

by Chandra K. Mittal, Ph.D.

With recent decision to resign from CBS where he was Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, multi-millionaire Leslie Moonves joined the ranks of other celebrities in the entertainment industry who have fallen from grace due to their participation in sexual abuse and harassment of women. Moonves has been accused by twelve women or so for inappropriate touching, kissing and forceful sexual acts for over 30 years, and thereby violating their dignity and honor. He decided to quit CBS and donate some 20 Million Dollars to #MeToo organizations to make amends for his misdeeds.

Moonves’s resignation at CBS and recent conviction and imprisonment of celebrity Bill Cosby, the America’s Dad, again brings the matter of sexual misconduct to the fore and come on the heels of another high-profile case of the Ex-Director of Center for Disease Control (CDC) Dr. Tom Frieden, who was arrested on August 24, 2018 for sexual misconduct of a friend, and potentially faces a fine and jail time. These two cases are also preceded by the case of an eminent Indian-American cancer biologist Dr. Inder Verma, who resigned from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies at San Diego in June this year. Dr. Verma, 70, a senior faculty member was accused of sexual harassing several of his subordinate female scientist and colleagues for four decades.

Sadly, just as the dust of highly publicized cases of sexual abuse, harassment and exploitation by the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Roger Ails, Bill O’Reilly, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacy, Mark Halperin, etc. seem to have settled down (or so it felt), new cases of same syndrome have emerged on the horizon in this year. These have included Detroit Congressman John Conyers, Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold, Olympic physician Dr. Larry Nassar, Hollywood Director Paul Haggis, and comedians Aziz Ansari and Louise C.K., to mention a few.

To top it all came the revelations of continuing allegations of sexual abuse by the spiritual leaders in the Catholic Church. Recent reports suggest approximately one-thousand victims of sexual abuse by more than three hundred priests in Pennsylvania State. These victims include young boys, girls and men who were either raped, molested or sexually abused for years by the members of the clergy creating major scandal in the Catholic Church. Similar incidences have been reported in other states also.

Regardless of the locations, situations and the individuals involved, all cases of sexual misconduct share one common feature. These always involve the “predator” who is powerful either by way of authority, or money, physical force, or social influence, and the victim generally young, needy, financially weak, and vulnerable. In many instances such predatory bosses are also known to foster exploitative culture in their organizations which is conducive to sexual harassment of females with knowledge of others employees who are scared to report. As a result, the all-powerful predators continue to sexually harass women for long periods of time without any fear of punishment.

Such organizations are also typically slow to react and respond to the complaints of the victims under one pretext or other. Some of the excuses made for the delays are proper personnel procedures by HR, while others are public relations concerns and image of the company. This was observed at Fox Network with Bill O’Reilly, at Salk Institute with Inder Verma, and at CBS with Moonves, where sexual harassment continued for several decades before punitive actions were taken by respective organizations.

Fact of the matter is that sexual abusers are bullies who suffer from mental illness. And when they are placed in a corporate culture that is conducive to abuse and harassment, they succeed in exercising their power to exploit the weak and the vulnerable. It is only the society that can guard against this scourge.

Unfortunately, these predators get more sympathies from the corporations than their victims do. With time, many of them get revived and flourish whereas their victims languish in the darkness of their fate. For example, there is a talk these days about the resurrection of careers of Louis C.K and Aziz Ansari in the comedy world. Similarly, there are rumors of NBC’s Matt Lauer making the comeback.

Perhaps the best approach to fight the menace of sexual misconduct effectively and efficiently is for American corporations to have policy of zero tolerance and swift action against the accused once the harassment has been proven. Companies should not have to wait for multiple victims to come forward before actions are initiated against the accused. Also, the accused should not be allowed to continue to directly or indirectly supervise the victim or make her employment-related decisions to remove the conflict of interest between the accused and the victim.

Finally, it is the society that has to make the value judgment about the evil of sexual misconduct and legitimate ways to eradicate it. But for now, most of the predators like Les Moonves get off cheap with second chance of resurrection, whereas victims are left with life-time scars.

Dr. Chandra Mittal is life-member of Indo-American Press Club, Inc., and Co-Founder of Indo-American Association, Inc. Houston. He can be contact at drckmittal@yahoo.com