Car Accidents Involving Pregnant Women And Preterm Birth – Personal Injury

Pre-term birth has been linked to car accidents involving pregnant women. Also prevalent with such accidents are increased chances of high-risk birth, internal bleeding, vaginal bleeding, placenta detachment, and severe pain in the abdominal/pelvic region. It doesn’t matter if it was not a major accident or an accident involving a total loss of the vehicle, smaller accidents may also cause such traumatic consequences to pregnant women.

The actions taken directly after the accident are important to ensuring the safety and well-being of both mother and unborn child. The mother should seek immediate medical attention. If you or someone you know is in a similar situation, seek treatment from a qualified doctor immediately. A competent doctor will ensure appropriate medical treatment.

It is important for the treating physician to document the causation between the impact and the resulting consequences to both mother and baby. Often, the impact causes placenta detachment and PROM (premature rupture of membranes), internal and vaginal bleeding, and pre-term birth.

About the Author

Mala Sharma has been practicing family law and personal injury with her family at the Law Offices of Sharma & Associates, founded in 1997. Mala is President Emeritus of the Houston Northwest Bar Association, Board member of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and South Asian Bar Association. She is also a member of the Houston Bar Association.

Disclaimer:

This material is available for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. You should contact an attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular issue or problem.