ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER ON IMMIGRATION

Q: What does Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration do?

A: On January 27, 2017, President Trump issued an Executive Order on immigration which caught many people by surprise and caused pandemonium to international travelers to the US and at our US airports. To summarize, the Executive Order has the effect of suspending the Refugee Program for 120 days including banning all Syrian refugees indefinitely; banning entry of immigrants and non-immigrants from 7 majority Muslim countries – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia for 90 days (except now, Lawful Permanent Residents will be allowed admission to the US under ‘a case by case basis’); to include enhanced interviews of non-immigrants who would normally come under the Visa Waiver Program but who have travelled to any of the 7 countries and a proclamation that all related agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security to come up with a uniform screening standards for immigrants to the US to identify fraud and malicious intent or to evaluate the likelihood of becoming a positive contributing member of society.

Q: I am a US Citizen but I have travelled to Iraq and Syria because of my previous job with an aid agency. Will I be denied entry to the US if I try to return from my trip next week?

A: The Executive Order only applies to non-US Citizens whether natural born or naturalized. However, according to a White House official, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will have discretionary authority to question you if you are coming from one of the seven countries covered by the Executive Order.

Q: I am a Green Card holder. I obtained my Green Card through the Diversity Visa Program and I am a Syrian Passport holder. If I travel now, can I return to the US?

A: The White House has clarified that the Executive Order will not affect the entry of Permanent Resident or Green Card holders to the United States. In addition, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security stated that under the Executive Order, the entry of Permanent Residents is deemed to be in the national interest. It does appear that the Customs and Border Protection agents are admitting Green Card holders to the US but on a ‘case by case’ basis and it is unclear what kind of questioning these individuals are subjected to. If you do travel, be prepared to undergo some degree of questioning to determine whether admitting you to the US will constitute a threat to our national security.

Q: I have petitioned for my parents who are Iranian citizens. The case has completed processing and ready for visa issuance. How long will they have to wait to come as Permanent Residents?

A: Under the Executive Order, your parents will not be able to receive their Immigrant Visas for at least 90 days. It is unclear with this 90 day ban whether it will cause a serious backlog of cases at the US Consulate and result in your parents waiting even longer for their Immigrant Visas.

Q: Does this Executive Order affect foreigners who hold dual nationalities with one of the seven affected countries? My sister has a Canadian passport and is an Iraqi citizen too.

A: It is presently still unclear how the Executive Order will affect all individuals with dual nationalities. But there is clarification from the Canadian Government that Canadian citizens who travel with their Canadian Passport should not encounter any problems.

Q: Will President Trump extend the list of countries in the Executive Order to include others?

A: It is unclear at this time whether other countries could be included. But the Executive Order does state that the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security may submit to the President the names of any additional countries recommended for similar treatment.

Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

My Bio

Sharlene Sharmila Richards is a licensed Immigration lawyer practicing in Houston, Texas. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2000 and is a member of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and a member of the US Supreme Court. You may contact her at telephone number 713-623-8088 or by email at srichardslaw@aol.com to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.