ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT NATURALIZATION

Q: Do I have to be a lawful permanent resident first before I can apply for naturalization?

A: In order to be eligible to apply for naturalization, you must first be a lawful permanent resident. If you are married to a US citizen and your spouse has been a US Citizen for three years and you have been living in marital union with him or her for three years, you are eligible for naturalization three years after becoming a permanent resident. Otherwise, typically, the requirement is you have to be a permanent resident for five years.

Q: What is the minimum age to apply for naturalization?

A: Generally, to apply for naturalization, the applicant must be at least 18 years of age unless the age requirement is waived for example such as due to military involvement.

Q: I traveled overseas and stayed for more than 6 months but less than one year in the last five years. The reason is illness and I was hospitalized resulting in my inability to return within the six month period. How will this affect my application for naturalization?

A: For naturalization, there is a requirement that the applicant demonstrate continuous residence for 5 years subsequent to obtaining permanent residence. Generally, any single absence between 6 months and a year within the requisite 5 year statutory period creates a rebuttable presumption that continuous residence has been interrupted. Because this presumption is rebuttable, you can present evidence to show that your continuous residence was not interrupted. For example, evidence that you had maintained your employment in the US, you did not obtain employment abroad, you retained full access to your home in the US and that your close family members continued to remain here during the period of your absence will be helpful. It will also be useful to provide evidence of your hospitalization and your inability to return to the United States within the 6 months period was due to illness.

Q: I had a re-entry permit and stayed abroad for more than one year during the required statutory period. I intend to apply for naturalization. Will it be denied?

A: Your naturalization application will be most likely be denied because any absence of more than one year during the period which continuous residence is required interrupts the continuous residence requirement. As such, you may reapply to naturalize four years and one day after your return from that trip or two years and one day under the rules for spouse of a U.S. citizen.

Q: What are the exceptions and exemptions to the English Language requirement for naturalization?

A: The English Language requirement shall not apply to those who are at least 50 years and older at the time of filing and been a permanent resident for at least 20 years or at least 55 years and older and lived in the US as permanent resident for at least 15 years. In addition, those who can show that they are suffering from a physical or developmental disability or mental impairment which impairs their ability to learn English are exempt.

Q: My father suffers from dementia and at this stage he is unable to learn the English Language and US History and Government part of the naturalization test. What does he need to do to obtain the exemption from the English Language / US History and Government requirement for his naturalization? Is there a fee to be paid?

A: He must file his N-400 Application for Naturalization together with N-648 Application for Medical Disability Waiver. The Form N-648 must be certified by a physician and contain a full and complete description of the medical diagnosis including the DSM-IV Code (Diagnosis Statistical Code); an explanation of how the disability or impairment affects the ability to learn or demonstrate knowledge of the English Language and or US History and Government and the physician’s conclusion whether your father is able to learn and demonstrate knowledge of English and/or U.S history and government. The Form N-648 does not require a Filing Fee.

Q: My mother’s English is not very good. Can she still pass the naturalization test as she does not qualify for the English Language exemptions and does not suffer from any disability or impairment which prohibits her from learning English?

A: For naturalization, the applicant must possess elementary level reading, writing and understanding of the English Language. The applicant must also have knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of US history and government. If your mother is at least 65 years old and has been a permanent resident for at least 20 years, she can take the easier test of US History and Government. In order to determine her chances of passing, my advice is for her to consult with an immigration attorney to determine if she possesses or will be able to achieve the required level of literacy skill needed for such an application and to pass the interview. We have successfully assisted many of our clients who thought their literacy skills were inadequate.

Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

