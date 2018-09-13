ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ON UPDATES FOR DEFERRED ACTION FOR CHILDHOOD ARRIVALS (DACA)

Q: What is the most recent update on DACA?

A: In the case of Texas v U.S., Texas filed a multi-state lawsuit against the federal government seeking a preliminary injunction against DACA and to end DACA. On August 31st, 2018, the federal judge denied Texas’ request for a preliminary injunction, thus paving the way for DACA to continue and for DACA recipients to continue applying for renewals under DACA.

Q: What happens next after this decision in Texas v U.S?

A: Texas and the other plaintiffs in the action will most likely take out an appeal to the US Court of Appeals which will review the judge’s decision to deny the preliminary injunction.

Q: What should I do if I currently have DACA but it is expiring?

A: I recommend that if you have DACA that will be expiring in one year or less to go ahead and file for the DACA renewal now. Renewals are done by filing Form I-821D, Form I-765 and Form I-765 Worksheet with the filing fee.

Q: What is the current filing fee for DACA?

A: The fee is $495.00.

Q: I have never had DACA. Can I file for DACA right now as I believe I meet all the requirements for DACA eligibility?

A: USCIS will not accepts DACA applications from individuals who have not previously been granted DACA. The court decision clearly states that applications from individuals who have never applied for DACA will not be accepted for processing.

Q: My DACA expired before September 5th, 2016. Can I apply for DACA renewal now?

A: Under the policies in effect before DACA was rescinded, those whose DACA had expired more than a year prior to reapplying have to submit initial DACA request applications rather than renewal applications. When you apply for the initial DACA request, do not forget to indicate the date your prior DACA had expired on Part 1 of the Form I-821D.

Q: My sister’s DACA status was terminated when she was placed in removal proceedings. She wants to renew her DACA. Can she do so?

A: If your sister’s previous DACA was terminated, she cannot request for a renewal but may file a new initial DACA request. She will need to indicate the date her prior DACA was terminated on part 1 of Form I-821D.

Q: What is the appropriate timeframe to submit the renewal for DACA applications?

A: USCIS encourages applicants to apply at least 150 to 120 days in advance of the expiration of their prior DACA status.

Q: In the past before all these lawsuits challenging the legality of DACA, DACA recipients could apply for advance parole enable them to depart the United States for humanitarian, employment or educational purposes and return to the US. Is this still the case now?

A: Presently, USCIS is not accepting or approving advance parole requests under DACA. This is in accordance with the court decision which stated that advance parole requests under DACA do not have to be processed for the time being.

Q: Do I still need to show economic necessity for employment to be issued DACA based employment authorization?

A: Yes, you still need to demonstrate you have economic necessity for the grant of employment authorization under DACA. Just make sure you list all your outgoings in the I-765Worksheet.

