ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT RE-ENTRY PERMIT

Q: What is a Re-Entry Permit?

A: A Permanent Resident who has travelled and remained abroad for a period of one year or more risks being denied admission to the United States as he or she would be deemed to have abandoned his or her permanent resident status. A Re-Entry Permit is a document which allows the U.S. Permanent Resident to re-enter the United States after being abroad for a period of one year but less than two years.

Q: I am a Permanent Resident. I need to travel soon and I have to continue to be abroad for more than one year due to employment. Can I apply for the Re-Entry Permit when I am abroad?

A: No. You must apply for the Re-Entry Permit and provide your Biometrics before departing the U.S. In special circumstances, you may request for the Biometrics to be expedited. In addition, you might be allowed to attend the Biometrics appointment earlier than scheduled. In the application, you may specifically request that the Re-Entry Permit be sent to a US Embassy, consulate or DHS office overseas for you to pick up.

Q: What is the Form to use if I wish to apply for the Re-Entry Permit? How much is the Filing Fee?

A: The Form to use is Form I-131 Application for Travel Document. The total Filing Fee including the $85.00 Biometrics Fee is $660.00. The biometrics fee of $85.00 is waived for those 13 years old or younger and for those over 80 and older.

Q: When should I file for a Re-Entry Permit? How long does it take for USCIS to process it?

A: It is advisable to file your application for the re-entry permit no fewer than 60 days before the date of your intended travel. According to USCIS, it typically takes 90 days or more to process the Re-Entry Permit. You do not have to be physically here when the document has been issued.

Q: How many times can I apply for a Re-Entry Permit?

A: Because a Re-Entry Permit cannot be extended, you will need to apply for a new Re-Entry Permit when needed. However, the grant and period of the validity of subsequent Re-Entry Permits may be for the lesser period of one year. USCIS retains the discretion to approve a Re-Entry Permit for only one year instead of two.

Q: My Re-Entry Permit is still valid for another 3 months but I need to do another extended travel beyond one year. Can I apply for another Re-Entry Permit?

A: Yes, you may apply for a new Re-Entry permit. But since your present Re-Entry Permit is still valid, you will need to send that Re-Entry Permit in when you submit your application for a new Re-Entry Permit.

Q: If I stay abroad for more than one year on the Re-Entry Permit, will this affect my application for naturalization?

A: Unfortunately, it will affect your application for naturalization. To be eligible for naturalization, one of the requirements are you need to have been continuously resident in the US for the past 5 years prior to applying for naturalization. The continuous presence requirement is broken if you are absent from the U.S. for a period of more than 180 days, but this can be rebutted. However, any absence of one year or more creates an irrebuttable presumption that your continuous residence has been broken. The Re-Entry Permit will help you preserve your permanent residency but will not help preserve your continuous residence. As such, if you remain abroad for more than one year on the re-entry permit, you will need to wait for four years and one day from the date of your return to the US before you can becomes eligible to file for naturalization.Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

My Bio

Sharlene Sharmila Richards is a licensed Immigration lawyer practicing in Houston, Texas. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2000 and is a member of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and a member of the US Supreme Court. You may contact her at telephone number 713-623-8088 or by email at srichardslaw@aol.com to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.