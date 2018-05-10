ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT IMMIGRATION PROCESSING

Q: Do I need to mail my immigration forms for filing or can I just use online filing?

A Currently, only the following forms can be paid and filed online at www.uscis.gov : N-400 Application for Naturalization, I-90 Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card and Form I-131A Application for Travel Document (Carrier Documentation).

Q: I did not receive my permanent resident card. I think is got lost in the mail or was delivered to a wrong address. What should I do?

A: Please go to www.uscis.gov and on the home page click on “Check Case Status” and enter the appropriate receipt number for the permanent resident card application (I-485). Normally, if the card was returned to USCIS as undeliverable, it would state so. If the card was in fact delivered to the wrong address, the information may state that the document was delivered on a particular date. Either way, if you did not receive the card, you will need to inform USCIS about it. Scroll down the page to “Submit a Case Inquiry” and click on that box. It will take you to the next page where there are several options to select. Select “Did Not Receive Card by Mail” and it will take you to a page where you will need to fill in pertinent information relating to the card and application type. Submit the application and wait for 30 days for a status update. You may also call USCIS at their National Customer Service Center at toll free number 1-800-375-5283 to do a service request for the missing card and for USCIS to look into the matter.

Q: I just arrived as a visitor and at the airport the officer stamped my passport with six months validity to stay but when I went online to retrieve my I-94, it says I have just 1 month validity to stay. What do I do about this? Who at USCIS do I speak with to correct this mistake?

A: An error at the Port of Entry by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent can only be corrected by CBP not USCIS. I suggest that you visit the nearest designated Customs and Border Deferred Inspection office to request that they correct this discrepancy in your authorized period of stay. If you are in Houston, the closest designated CBP deferred inspection office is located at 19581 North Road, Humble, Texas 77338. The telephone number is 281-230-4600.

Q: I arrived in the US after many years of not visiting this country and was told by Customs and Border Protection that they no longer provide I-94 landing white cards. They said I can go online to get the document. Please advise how I should go about getting the online I-94?

A: Go to https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/I94/#/home. Click on “Get Most Recent I-94” then click on “Consent and Continue”. It will take you to a page where you have to enter traveler information i.e. name, date of birth and passport number. Once done, click on ‘submit’ and your online I-94 will be available for you to print out.

Q: My US Citizen wife filed her I-130 petition for Alien Relative for me and at the same time, I filed my I-485 Application to Adjust Status to Permanent Resident, I-765 Application for Employment Authorization and I-131 Application for Travel Document. My case is still processing and we have just moved. How do I notify immigration about my change of address?

A: You and your wife can either call USCIS at their National Customer Service Center at toll free number 1-800-375-5283 to do a service request for a change of address for each of the applications and the petition which was filed or you may do the change of address online. Go to www.uscis.gov. Click on ‘Check Case Status”. Scroll down to “Related Tools” and select “Change of Address” option. It will ask you whether the change of address is for a petition or an application currently in progress. Indicate “yes”. It will then take you to a page which you will need to complete with the Form information. Be careful and remember that your wife must do the change of address for Form I-130 which she filed for you. Then you will separately do another change of address form for the I-485, I-765 and I-131 which you had filed.

Q: I was recently granted E-2 Treaty Investor status. My company wishes to employ an individual who states that he is authorized to work but have not been able to provide any proof of that apart from his Social Security Numbers. I like for them to provide some verification that they are authorized to work for company record. What is the best way and easiest way to do this?

A: Have him go to the USCIS website at www.uscis.gov. Under ‘Tools’, he can complete a SelfCheck under ‘MyEVerify’. If he is authorized to work, he should be able to obtain the verification through MyEVerify.

My Bio

Sharlene Sharmila Richards is a licensed Immigration Lawyer practicing in Houston, Texas. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2000 and is a member of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and a member of the US Supreme Court. If you require advice or assistance, you may contact her at telephone number 713-623-8088 or by email at srichardslaw@aol.com to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.

Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.