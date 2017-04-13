ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT IMMIGRANT VISA PETITIONS FOR CHILDREN AND SPOUSES OF LAWFUL PERMANENT RESIDENTS

Q: Can a Lawful Permanent Resident petition for Green Card for his spouse and children? How much does the petition cost?

A: A lawful permanent resident can petition for his or her spouse and children under 21 years of age to immigrate to the United States. The petition will be classified under family preference category F2A. If your child is over the age or 21 and is unmarried, the petition will be classified under family preference Category F2B. The petition form to use is Form I-130 Petition for Alien Relative. The current Filing Fee for Form I-130 Petition for Alien Relative is $535.00.

Q: If a Permanent Resident files I-130 Petition for his wife and two minor children, how many petitions does he have to file? What is the process involved to immigrate?

A: Since it is a preference category, the Permanent Resident will only need to file one I-130 Petition for his spouse and include the two minor children as her derivative dependents in the same petition. Upon filing, the petition will be assigned a priority date. Once the petition has been approved, they will have to wait for their priority date in their immigrant visa category (F2A) to become current before they are able to immigrate. When the priority date in the visa category becomes current, they can either file for their adjustment of status to permanent resident (if they are living in the US and are maintaining nonimmigrant status) or apply through the National Visa Center for issuance of the immigrant visa through a process known as consular processing – getting the Immigrant Visa from the US Consulate (if living abroad and outside of the US).

Q: I filed an I-130 Petition for my unmarried daughter when she was 19 years of age. The petition was approved and she was informed that she may not be eligible to immigrate under the F2A preference category because she already turned 21 years of age and has not received her visa.

A: If an unmarried child of the permanent resident turns 21 years of age before the priority date becomes current, the child may no longer qualify to immigrate under Preference Category F2A and the petition will automatically be converted to preference category F2B for unmarried sons and daughter of a lawful permanent resident. Please note however that in certain cases, the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) could apply to allow your daughter to retain the classification of ‘child’ despite the fact that she has already turned 21 years of age. If the CSPA applies, your daughter will still be able to immigrate under Preference Category 2A.

Q: My son who is the beneficiary under my petition filed under Preference Category 2B is now married. What happens to the petition? Can he still immigrate?

A: No, you son can no longer immigrate. There is no preference category for married sons or daughters of permanent residents. You will have to notify USCIS of the change in his marital status.

Q: I am a Permanent Resident and I like to apply to become a US Citizen. I have filed I-130 petitions for my two unmarried sons over the age of 21 years. Will the change in my status significantly delay them receiving their Immigrant Visa?

A: Most likely not. If you become a US Citizen, the Preference category for both your sons will change from F2B to F1 – unmarried sons and daughters of US Citizens. The Visa Bulletin for April 2017 shows that there is presently not much difference in waiting time for preference F2B and F1 for all countries. For example, the priority dates for all chargeability areas except for China, India, Mexico and Philippines are October 15th, 2010 for F1 and September 15th for F2B. For now, the difference is waiting time between these two categories appear to be negligible.

Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

