ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT I-94 Arrival / Departure Record

Q: I am completing the Form I-130 Petition for Alien Relative for my wife who is currently visiting me but she will return to her home country next week. In the form, there is a question about ‘what is her I-94 number’? I do not know what this is and how to obtain this number?

A: The I-94 is the admission number / record which shows proof of an international traveler’s legal status when they are visiting the US and had entered legally via land or air. It will contain information such as the traveler’s class of admission; when he or she entered the United States and when that period of authorized stay will expire. To get your wife’s I-94, please go to https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov. and click on ‘Get Most Recent I-94’. It will take you to a page “Enter Your Traveler Info” where you will need to fill in her passport information and other basic information. Click ‘Proceed to I-94” and you should be able to print out the I-94 which relates to her most recent entry to the US.

Q: I am completing an immigration form for employment authorization under an Order of Supervision. This form asks for my I-94 number. I had entered the US illegally many years ago. I do not believe I will have an I-94. Is this correct?

A: Yes, this is correct. If you entered the US illegally, you will not have an I-94. An I-94 is a record or proof of legal admission to the United States. You may leave this part of the Form blank or you can put “None” for the I-94 number.

Q: My husband arrived in the US about 10 years ago legally as a Visitor. His passport and the I-94 white card in the passport were both were subsequently lost as his apartment had burnt down. He needs the I-94 white card as proof of his legal entry to the United States as he wants to file his Form I-485 to adjust his status to a permanent resident. What do we do about this as the I-94 document is not available to prove his legal entry?

A: The Customs and Border Protection website at https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov which contains electronically created I-94s will probably not have your husband’s I-94 as he had arrived in the US more than 5 years ago. For this situation, he will need to apply for a replacement of his lost I-94 using Form I-102. The filing fee for this Form is $445.00. The Form and instructions to complete it including mailing address can be found at USCIS’ website at www.uscis.gov. It will be useful to include a copy of the biographic page of the passport which he had used to enter the US or which contained the US visa. If he does not have a copy of the passport, please include an explanation as to why he is unable to provide this document.

Q: My online printout of the I-94 arrival and departure records contains wrong information about when I am to depart the US. In my passport it says I have 6 months to remain in the US and the online printout says I have three months. This is a mistake as I need to stay in the US for longer than three months. What do I need to do to correct this problem?

A: You will need to go to the nearest Customs and Border Protection POE (Port of Entry) or the nearest Customs and Border Protection deferred inspection office, in person, to have the information corrected. If you are visiting Houston, TX, the closest CBP deferred inspection office is located at 19581 Lee Road, Humble, TX 77338. Telephone number 281-230-4600. For other locations and their hours of operation, please visit the CBP website at https://www.cbp.gov/document/guidance/deferred-inspection-sites.

Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

My Bio

Sharlene Sharmila Richards is a licensed Immigration lawyer practicing in Houston, Texas. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2000 and is a member of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and a member of the US Supreme Court. You may contact her at telephone number 713-623-8088 or by email at srichardslaw@aol.com to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.