ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT H-1B VISA RELATED ISSUES

Q: We are looking to hire a few foreign workers as computer programmers. We understand that we will have to offer higher wages than what was offered last year to our workers. Is this true?

A: Yes, this is correct. Under the new Buy American Hire American (BAHA) policy, the Government is requiring that H-1B jobs also come with higher wages. As such, for H-1B filings for the 2019 fiscal year, employers are encouraged to offer a higher salary to most H-1B occupation including computer programmers. In other words try to avoid a Level 1 wage (FLC Data Center) if at all possible.

Q: This April my sponsor will file the H-1B petition for me. If they premium process the case, will that increase the chances of my H-1B petition being selected under the quota?

A: Requesting for Premium processing will not increase the chances of the petition being selected under the quota. Every petition whether filed by regular processing or premium processing stands an equal chance of being randomly selected so long as those petitions were filed before the filing cut off ‘deadline’ set by USCIS. To premium process, the H-1B petition must be filed with Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service. The filing fee is an additional $1225 on top of the H-1B petition regular filing fee of $460. Under premium processing, USCIS will either issue a Notice of Approval or Request for Evidence within 15 calendar days.

Q: I am married and I have three children under the age of 21 years. If I receive the H-1b visa, can my wife and children also receive a visa to come live with me in the US?

A: Yes, your wife and children under 21 years old will be issued H-4 visas. They can apply for this visa at the US Consulate in India.

Q: If my spouse is granted the H-4 visa, can she work or attend school in the US?

A: Initially she will not be permitted to work. But she will be allowed to attend school on a full time or part time basis.

Q: When can my husband who has H-4 status apply for work authorization?

A: Effective May 26th, 2015, H-4 spouses of H-1B holders who are either the beneficiary of an approved I-140 or are holding H-1B status under AC21 sections 106(a) and (b) may apply for employment authorization. These are nonimmigrant H-1B holders who intend to seek permanent residence status and 365 days or more have elapsed since their labor certification application or I-140 immigrant petition (whichever applicable) was filed. Once the H-4 spouse’s Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is approved, the he or she may begin working in the US. There have been proposals to remove this category of work authorization but so far this has yet to happen.

Q: I am in the US on B-2 status. It expires in May 2018. Can I apply for the H-1B?

A: Yes, you will need a sponsor to petition for you. You need to meet the requirements for the H-1B visa. In addition to that, you will have to ensure that you either continue to maintain your status from the time of expiry of your B2 status until the time you can commence H—1B employment on October 1st, 2018 or return to your home country prior to expiry of your authorized stay so that you can obtain the H-1B visa from the appropriate US consulate.

Q: My employer will be petitioning for my H-1B visa this year. Can they accept payment from me for the attorney fees and filing fees associated with the preparation and filing of the H-1B visa petition?

A: No. These payments must be made by the Petitioner and can be deducted as ordinary business expenses. The only payment you can make is for the Premium Processing fee amounting to $1225.00 if you desire for the case to be premium processed.

Disclaimer: Any advice provided in this article is general in nature and not intended to constitute legal advice for any specific case. Please consult with an immigration lawyer about the specific circumstances of your case.

My Bio

Sharlene Sharmila Richards is a licensed Immigration lawyer practicing in Houston, Texas. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2000 and is a member of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and a member of the US Supreme Court. You may contact her at telephone number 713-623-8088 or by email at srichardslaw@aol.com to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.