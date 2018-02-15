ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT H-1B SPECIALTY OCCUPATION VISA (PART I)

Q: What is the H-1B Visa?

A: The H-1B visa is a visa for foreign skilled professionals who wish to work in the U.S on a temporary basis in a ‘specialty occupation’. A specialty occupation requires theoretical and practical application of a body of specialized knowledge along with at least a US Bachelor’s degree or its foreign equivalent. In addition to that, the Bachelor’s degree must relate to the intended field of occupation. In some cases, relevant work experience in that field or related field may be used as a substitute for the required bachelor’s degree if the individual does not possess such a Degree.

Q: When can the sponsor file for H-1B cap subject visa for the 2019 Fiscal Year?

A: The earliest filing date for the 2019 H-1B cap subject H-1B petitions is April 1st, 2018. For this year, since April 1st, 2018 is a Sunday, USCIS will most likely announce that it will start accepting H-1B cap petitions starting Monday, April 2nd, 2018.

Q: Can I self-petition or apply for the H-1B visa myself as I do not have a job offer from any employer?

A: No. For the H-1B visa classification, you will need to have a job offer from an employer who will then petition for the visa on your behalf. The job offer must be for a position which normally requires the minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent for the position.

Q: What is the H-1B visa cap? Are all H-1B Visas subject to the cap?

A: The H-1B cap refers to the yearly numerical limit set by Congress for the number of foreign workers that can be granted H-1B visas. For each fiscal year, the quota for H-1B visas has been set at 65,000 (regular cap). Another 20,000 visas are set aside for foreign nationals who possess an advanced degree which includes a US Master’s degree or higher (advanced degree cap). If you are applying for the H-1B visa for the first time, you will be subject to this numerical limitation of 65,000 visas unless you come within the advanced degree cap or your petitioning employer is categorized as a cap exempt organization. In the past few years, the cap or quota was reached within the first week after the April 1st filing date. Because there are more petitions than visas available each year, a lottery or random selection process is used to select from the petitions that are received.

Q: What kinds of petitions are cap exempt from the annual 65,000 H-1B visa cap?

A: If you already have the H-1B visa and you are just applying to extend the period of validity for the visa, or you’re a changing H-1B employers, you are exempt from the quota. Institutions of higher education or those that are related or affiliated nonprofit entities as well as nonprofit research organizations or governmental research organizations are all cap exempt. Further, if you have an advanced degree, there are an additional 20,000 visas available.

Q: What happens if my petition was not selected by the random selection process?

A: USCIS will return the petition package together with the filing fees. Your employer has the option re-file the H-1B petition for you for the next fiscal year (FY 2020).

Q: What are the current changes to the H-1B visa?

A: There are several bills introduced in Congress which contain various proposals among others, to increase the minimum salary requirement to over $100,000 per year from the current salary of $60,000 and to eliminate the Master’s Degree exemption. These bills have not been passed in Congress yet. As such, at time of this publication, the H-1B program remains the same with no changes. However, there are some new rules which apply to the wage levels for computer programmers and also for extension of current H-1B status.

