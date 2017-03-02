Kansas City Shooting of Indians: Not Political Conspiracy but Act of a Deranged Xenophobe

by Chandra K. Mittal, Ph.D.

But for the evening shooting of Indians at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 was perhaps turning out to be yet another “uneventful” normal routine day in this suburb of Kansas City. However, the sudden act of gun violence by the US Navy veteran, Adam Purinton, 51, broke the peace of the community and added a sad chapter in its history. The victims were regular patrons of the business, and were probably having the after-work happy hour drink at the joint before heading home to be with their families.

Unfortunately, all that ended the moment Adam Purinton decided to return to the bar after he was reportedly escorted out earlier, and opened fire hitting three unarmed men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, Alok Madasani, both 32, and Ian Grillot, 24. Srinivas Kuchibhotla succumbed to the injuries and died on reaching the hospital, whereas Madasani and Grillot suffered serious gun-shot wounds but did survive. Grillot, a White man was not the intended target of the shooter but an accidental victim, who heroically had intervened to save the lives of the fellow patrons at the bar and got injured.

As sad, traumatic, and personally tragic as the incident is for the families of the victims, it has shaken the Indian American community at the core with unprecedented fear and apprehensions about socio-political climate in the United States. While the reaction to the violence has been universal condemnation, there are perceptions among Indo-American which range from speculations of some type of political conspiracy to an outright hate against them which might have led to this violence. But such perceptions and apprehensions are completely unfounded and lack reliable data or evidence. Nor are they consistent with any socio-political pattern suggestive of anti-Indian bias in America.

Yet, the incidence cannot be ignored as it has seriously impacted the psyche of large number of Indian in the United States. This is especially true with the American high technology community that is principally composed of many migrant Indians who are recent arrivals in the United States and work for many high-tech companies. The two victims, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, both were employees of Garmin, the GPS-Navigation System manufacturer in Kansas.

Regardless of logic, the Kansas City killing of the Indian engineer has exacerbated the preexisting fear among many in the Indian high-tech crowd who have been already on the “edge” since 2015 when Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the US presidency with his fiery anti-immigrant rhetoric. And now that he is indeed the President of the United States, even an isolated and random incidence of violence (such as the Kansas City) against an Indian is giving credence to the anti-immigrant conspiracy theory.

Unfortunately, giving legs to such the farfetched and outlandish ideas of anti-India conspiracy are also the statements of Adam Purinton himself in the aftermath of the shooting. Per the media reports, Purinton inquired from two of the victims about their visa status in the United States and yelled at them to “get out of my country” before opening fire. He also bragged to a restaurant owner in Clinton, Missouri some 70 miles away where he was arrested, about shooting “two Middle Eastern Men” at the bar. So, this left no doubt about his motivation, intentions and purpose behind shooting.

It is highly inappropriate, irresponsible and unfortunate that many media outlets in the United States and abroad including some reputed national newspapers who exploited the incidence and mischaracterized it. They used this personal tragedy of the victims to push their own anti-Trump political agenda. One such shameful article bore the headline……..”Terrorism in Trump Land”, essentially implying as if the Trump administration was promoting and encouraging such anti-India violence. Some even saw a linkage between the Kansas City violence to Trump’s Executive Orders directed at controlling illegal immigration into the United States.

For their part, the Trump administration through Sean Spicer, the White House Press Secretary rejected and condemned this act of violence a day or two after the incidence. But that did not satisfy many including some Indians, who still held the Trump administration somewhat culpable, though indirectly, for the acts of Purinton. They wanted to hear directly from President Donald Trump, which finally came on the night of February 28th when President opened his national address to the Joint Session of US Congress with specific reference to Indian’s killing and rejected all racially-motivated violence against all groups in the United States.

Leaving aside the commotions, emotions, and the politics surrounding all such violent acts it is easy to lose objectivity and perspective. Unfortunately, it is easy to arrive at a self-serving conclusions and conspiracy theories from such situations. However, the fact is there is absolutely no evidence to support that Trump administration was in any way linked with the violence Adam Purinton perpetrated against the Indians. It was patently an isolated act by a deranged White man who was swayed by xenophobic sentiments and bore personal bias against the non-White people of foreign origin. He is probably a disturbed individual who felt deficient and deprived in America. Such circumstances may have driven him to commit the crimes that police called the pre-mediated First-degree murder.

Dr. Chandra Mittal is Professor at Houston Community College, Houston, and Co-Founder of Indo-American Association, Houston. He can be contact at drckmittal@yahoo.com.