Astrology and Fruits: What they say about your personality

by Meenakshi Bhattacharjee

Thousands of people everyday log on to the web, grab a glossy magazine or flick to the back of a newspaper to quickly read their star signs. Will they be lucky, how is love looking and will they find a bag of money today or even get promoted. Astrology has been used throughout history, but maybe stars are not the best way to predict what kind of person you are – maybe the best way is fruit.

In Astrology each zodiac sign is associated with a fruit that is considered to be lucky for them. A fruit can change your luck and life by giving you positive and sharp vibes. It enlightens your reflexes and makes you confident. Almost all fruits and vegetables are good for us, but some are specially designed for us according to Astrology. Always eat what you like but also eat what is good and beneficial for your overall growth. It reveals your core points of strength.

Aries: For fiery Aries the best mind relaxing fruits are Lemon and Pear. All fruits suit this zodiac sign but lemon refreshes the body and pear improves enthusiasm and brain sharpness. Citric acid in lemon cleans the system which encourages psychological satisfaction and pear kills the anger and makes them feel calm. As a pear lover, if you put your mind to something you can do it successfully, but by and large you tend to be fickle and have trouble completing a task with the enthusiasm you started it with. You need to know the results of your efforts almost immediately. You enjoy mental stimulation and love to get into a good discussion. You tend to be a restless and high-strung person, and are easily excitable. While you are quick to strike up a friendship with someone, maintaining it does not seem to be easy for you.

Taurus: Same with the Taurus, they are real food lovers and live to eat. They like chewing something all the time and so the recommended fruit is bananas for them because it improves digestion and makes the liver healthy. If you love banana very much, you are very loving, gentle, warm and sympathetic not only to your kith’s and kin, but to everyone around you. You are of sweet disposition. This may manifest in you being found lacking in self-confidence and quite timid in nature. As a result, others may take undue advantage of your good nature, which may make you vulnerable. You will adore your partner in every way for his/her mental and physical comeliness and pulchritude. You will enjoy a harmonious relationship with your partner.

Gemini: The best fruit for Gemini, the twins is mango. Astrologically, mango invokes high energy in them. It boosts their sense of humor and gives them so much happiness, which is their key to success. If your fruit of choice is mango, you are a person to be reckoned with. Endowed with the faculty to have your own vision and views, you are often found to be a hard nut to crack. As you are led by your own observations and analytical reasoning, influencing you would be no easy task. As you maintain your own views, at times you may tend to be an extremist with strong likes and dislikes and may even take control of a situation. At times you may be venturesome and may even seem foolhardy by getting involved in something mentally challenging. Though strong and resolute, you are like a kitten when you are with your partner.

Cancer: In Astrology, Cancer is likely to find their luck and health in pineapple as it works wonders. It makes them mercurial and self-reliant. Also, it helps them in organizing things honestly. It makes them spontaneous and quick. You are quick to decide and even quicker to act. You are brave in making career changes, if that is what is to your advantage. You have exceptional organizing abilities and are undaunted by the size of the task at hand. You tend to be self-reliant, sincere and honest in your dealings with others. Though you are not given to making friends very quickly, once you do, it is for life. You rarely, if ever, make romantic overtures. Your partner is often impressed with your sterling qualities, but disappointed in your ability to show affection.

Leo: Orange comes all the way only for you Leo. It will make you calm and you will be admired for your patience and will power. It will make you work harder than usual and help you have an aesthetic bent of mind. If orange is your favorite fruit; it speaks of a person who has enduring patience and willpower. You like to do things slowly, but very thoroughly, and are completely undaunted by hard work. You tend to be shy, but are a reliable and trustworthy friend. You have an aesthetic bent of mind. You select your partner with care and thought; you love with all your heart, and are not in it just for a fling. You avoid conflict at all costs.

Virgo: Virgo is a very passionate sign and practical too. Coconut works wonderfully for Virgo as it makes them feel rejuvenated, witty, obstinate and practical. The coconut lover is a serious, very thoughtful and contemplative person. Though you enjoy socializing, you are particular about the company you keep. You tend to be stubborn, but not necessarily foolhardy. Shrewd, quick-witted and alert, you ensure that you are right on top of any given scenario, especially at work. You need a partner with brains, and while passion is important it certainly isn’t everything for you.

Libra: Cherry makes you imaginative, creative and loyal. It nourishes the imagination and makes you flow freely. Cherry gives you real inner happiness and builds your communication skills. If cherry is your favorite fruit, life isn’t always as sweet for you. You often face ups and downs, particularly professionally and find that you make small sums of money, instead of a lump sum. You have a fertile imagination and are often involved in creative pursuits. You are a very sincere and loyal partner, but find that expressing your feelings is not easy. Your home is your haven, and you love nothing more than being surrounded by close family and your beloved partner.

Scorpio: Black grapes make the Scorpio polite and add a zest to their life. It makes your nature moderate, adds an aesthetic sense and helps you deal with anger issues quickly. If you relish black grapes more than any other fruit, you are a polite and good-natured person in general, though there may be quick flare-ups occasionally that cool down just as quickly. Endowed with abundant aesthetic sense, you enjoy beauty in all its manifestations. You are a lover of beauty in human forms. Your sociable and gregarious nature exudes warmth and it endears others to you, and you are popular in any group. You are uniquely zestful and zealous in your approach to life and its challenges. Fully indulgent in the finer aspects of life, you enjoy everything in your life and work. You enjoy your style of dress and your way of life. It would be ideal if your partner also shares your zeal and enthusiasm for life

Sagittarius: Sagittarius should go for Strawberries, because they are sweet and everybody loves them! They are red and they represent love. If you look at it closely enough it is shaped like a heart. A lover of strawberries would be a modest and quiet person, but conservative in values and approach to life. You could be sensitive at times. Thoughtful and contemplative in general disposition, you are rarely impulsive or rash in your decisions and actions. You are quite ambitious in nature and work hard to achieve your heart’s desire. You are good at anything that requires much detailing or working with numbers. You are quick at finding fault with others and that may create strained relations. You would be comfortable with a partner with brains rather than one with looks or passion. Being reserved in nature, you may not be comfortable in expressing your affection to your partner.

Capricorn: Apples are best for your heart and make you feel like a leader. It empowers your actions, promotes goodwill and makes them brave. If apple is your choice, you are an extrovert enjoying the exuberance of life. You are extravagant, impulsive and outspoken and may have a bit of a temper in your actions. Notwithstanding the dearth of great organizational acumen on your part, you may still make a good team leader and may be good at leading ahead. You are capable of taking prompt actions in most situations. Being prone to exuberant exertions, you relish trips immeasurably. Your charisma and verve in love will excite your partner indulgently. You enthusiasm for life is matchless.

Aquarius: Aquarius’s best fruit is papaya, which promotes a good sense of humor and sweet nature. It cleans the system and makes the brain healthy. You are fearless and take what happens in life, in your stride. You give considerable thought to the things you do. You have a sense of humor that along with your generous nature keeps you in most people’s good books. You are a go-getter in your professional life, and have a knack for being in the right place at the right time. You enjoy meeting new people and seeing new sights whenever you can. Your sense of humor is what attracts members of the opposite sex to you more than anything else. It is simply charming!

Pisces: Watermelon is made