Enroll Now, Few Days Left – President Trump Has Signed an Executive Order for Obamacare

It is unclear how much longer you may be able to get a grandfathered plan. Do not wait any longer to get coverage. Do not stop the enrollment process until you are enrolled. This is urgent. Americans must take action immediately or face the possibility of having much lower quality health coverage options.

The GOP Is Rallying Around Repeal and Replace Without the Replacement Being Ready

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the president-elect called for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Now that he’s president, Trump appears to have backed down on this stronger, more aggressive approach to reforming health care. This should come as no surprise given the intricacies of the law. An actual repeal and replacement of Obamacare requires 60 votes in the Senate to avoid a filibuster.

Even under those circumstances, Trump can still suspend regulations, weaken the law with new provisions, or refuse to fund it, and Congress would be forced to take action. However, Republicans would be satisfied with simply removing key components of the law – like the individual mandate – and since they have a Republican president who feels the same, they have more motivation to improve what is left.

Removing the Individual Mandate

Without the mandate, healthy people would not have to sign up and health costs could increase for those who need greater medical care. Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) combined with low-premium, high-deductible plans will provide the best option to younger, healthier people while premium tax cuts and deductions would encourage them to buy insurance. High-risk premium hikes may be avoided.

Trump can also drop the Obama administration’s appeal of a lawsuit filed by Republicans in 2014 and end tax subsidies for people with incomes up to four times the poverty level. Without subsidies, eight out of 10 insureds – those receiving financial assistance – could leave the marketplace. Trump may offer similar assistance or rely on tax proposals to save on premium costs instead, but these tax credits may not be a big help to lower-income people who pay very little in taxes.

Changes to Medicaid

Trump’s administration could refuse to approve changes submitted by the states for their individual Medicaid programs. Medicaid is an open-ended entitlement program that covers everyone who qualifies. Federal spending on Medicaid varies from year to year depending on how many people are in the program and their medical needs. Trump would fund states under a block grant program instead, which is essentially a set amount of money to be distributed by the states as they choose. Block-grant funding might save millions of dollars over the course of the program, but there are disadvantages, particularly to states with evolving Medicaid funding needs. This approach would effectively force states to cut back on Medicaid acceptance, thus ending the open-ended era of coverage.

To enroll in right healthcare plan contact Sudhir Mathuria @ 713-771-2900.